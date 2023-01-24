Read full article on original website
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Thursday Scoreboard
12pm East Buchanan vs South Harrison girls championship. 1:30 Gallatin vs Lafayette County boys championship. 6:30 East Harrison vs North Harrison boys consolation. 2pm Platte Valley vs West Platte girls championship. 3:30 Platte Valley vs West Platte boys championship. Meadville Tournament. Girls. Thursday Schedule-semis. Girls. Mercer 48 Linn County 39.
Sharon Kay Zollman
Sharon Kay Zollman passed away on January 25, 2023 at her home in Independence, Missouri. Sharon was born November 20, 1943 in Maryville, Missouri to Kelton Arthur and Blanche Maxine Neal Shipley. Sharon attended Sheridan and Grant City Schools graduating in 1961. She grew up attending the R.L.D.S. Church in Allendale, Missouri where she put her musical talents to work playing the piano for many church services. She also enjoyed playing the clarinet in the high school band and dulcimer in her adult years.
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
Man from Kansas indicted in Missouri for armed bank robbery of Mound City Bank
A man from Kansas was indicted in Missouri by a federal grand jury for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, Kansas, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
St. Joseph Woman Injured in Buchanan County Crash Monday
A Saint Joseph woman suffered injuries in a Buchanan County crash Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 12:19 Monday afternoon on U.S. 36, at I-29 in Saint Joseph, as 37-year-old Melissa R. Fisher drove westbound. Troopers say Fisher went off the north side of...
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
Northwest Search Committee Names Finalists In Presidential Search
Northwest Missouri State University has announced the names which have been identified by the search committee to be finalists to become Northwest’s 11th university president. The finalists include Dr. Michael Godard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University, Dr. David Jones, the vice president of student affairs and enrollment management...
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
Fatal DWI Driver Sentenced to 15 Years
A St. Joseph man that had previously pleaded guilty to being the person behind the wheel in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a young woman and her unborn child was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday. Buchanan County Circuit Judge Pat Robb Monday sentenced 30-year-old Steven...
Amity Resident that was Wanted on Outstanding Warrant Arrested and Facing Multiple Charges
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – An Amity resident that was wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Wednesday in Gentry County and is facing multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 9:38 P.M. they arrested 39-year-old Hannah L. Summers. Summers was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant...
Man charged with child molestation
New Hampton, MO: An elderly New Hampton man is being held in the Harrison County Jail on $500,000 bond in connection with several child molestation cases reported to authorities over the past two years. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
