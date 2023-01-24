ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

95.3 The Bear

Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama

One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Dave Matthews Band’s summer tour will bring it to Alabama

The Dave Matthews Band has a new album out this spring, and the related summer tour will bring it to Alabama. According to tour information released Tuesday, the band’s 2023 summer tour will come to The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach on July 26. Presales have begun, with the general public on-sale scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 17.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
riverregionsports.com

Forty years after his death, Bryant's legacy still hard to match

The majority of the older citizens in the country can probably recite where they were when they heard that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. The same is probably true in this part of the country regarding the news that Alabama football coach and icon Paul “Bear” Bryant passed away on this day, Jan. 26, 1983.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Stevie Nicks coming to Legacy Area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rock and Roll Hall of famer Stevie Nicks is bringing her tour to Birmingham. The legendary singer will be at Legacy Area Wednesday April 5. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
lowndessignal.com

When giants fall, communities mourn together

Grief is hard. It just is. When a loved one dies, individuals mourn the loss, and lean on one another through the pain. Southerners, perhaps people everywhere, are prone to gather for mourning, to share memories, the good and the bad, and tell stories, some funny and others painful. This...
LUVERNE, AL
a-z-animals.com

What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Sold-out shows at the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s a big night for Birmingham, with two big shows at the BJCC with comedy icons Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at the Legacy Arena – Hamilton concert hall. This is one of their two anticipated shows that’s going to be here at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Meet 37 women competing for the crown

Thirty-seven women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by phone...
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

The Best Lakes In Alabama

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

World War II veteran dies at 101, honored by family and friends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Honoring an Alabama hero: family, friends, veterans and active military gathered today to honor the life of World War II veteran Gabriel Kinney, who passed away recently at the age of 101. Kinney is an army veteran who fought in Burma as one of the Merrill’s...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE

