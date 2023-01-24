Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
How would you like to be able to say you live on GOOSEBERRY ROAD? Check out this place in Spearfish!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – “The s̶n̶o̶z̶b̶e̶r̶r̶i̶e̶s̶ gooseberries taste like s̶n̶o̶z̶b̶e̶r̶r̶i̶e̶s̶ gooseberries !” No, there is no lickable wallpaper in this house. But who needs it when you have five bedrooms, four bathrooms, (three full baths, 1 half bath) a formal dining area, and an open-concept living and kitchen area?
KEVN
From ranch to city, livestock arriving for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cowboys and cowgirls have started bringing in their livestock from the ranch to the city Thursday, ahead of the official opening of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Although stalls were empty Thursday, trailers started pouring in with the animals ready to be showcased.
KEVN
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
KEVN
Vendors head to Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
KEVN
Downtown Rapid City patients need warm clothing ahead of anticipated winter weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is once again reminding people to place warm winter items like coats, scarves, and mittens on the downtown statues. Bitter cold and more snow are expected into the weekend—a vulnerable time for the unhoused. Currently, many of the statues are empty-handed, with just a handful clothed in warm winter accessories. For the eighth winter, many groups and organizations have rallied together to make sure everyone stays warm during the winter.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-5 pound Northern Pike
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 5 pound Northern Pike caught by Jesse. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN
Mixology at Home - Irish Cream Martini
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cocktails are not just for Happy Hour. They can also be great as an after-dinner treat. For this one, we stick with whiskey, Irish whiskey to be precise. But I know some people are not fans of brown liquor. So a straight Irish whiskey cocktail might not be on your menu, especially after a dinner. But add a little cream to that whiskey and it is a different story.
KEVN
Rapid City mayor on crime: ‘Stop keeping such a low standard for your own families’
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy. Western South Dakota's largest solar project broke ground this year from National Grid Renewables. Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon. Updated: 6 hours ago. Suzie Cappa Art Center received a grant to expand their gallery downtown. Deadwood...
kotatv.com
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. City staff was unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
KEVN
Strong start to 2023 for Terry Peak
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a strong start to the season for Terry Peak in the first month of 2023. The combination of the perfect amount of snow and an influx of in-state and out-of-state visitors are indicators for a strong winter tourism season at Terry Peak. According...
KEVN
Rapid City Regional Airport hopeful for $20 million grant to help with major renovation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Approval to apply for a $20 million grant was approved at Tuesday’s Rapid City Regional Airport board of directors meeting. The grant, if approved, will be used as a major effort to move forward with project one of the airport renovation. In project one, the executive director of the airport says they will replace luggage carts with a conveyer belt to bring luggage to planes and add an additional line at the TSA security area. The grant money would cover about 40 percent of the total project one bill.
newscenter1.tv
How “smart” is your home? This home in Spearfish is at the top of it’s class!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – This smart home (the interior electronics can be controlled from your phone or on-site) has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, one full bath, one half bath and a fantastic view of downtown Spearfish and Crow Peak. It’s currently being used as a vacation rental. This place also comes fully furnished. Also, the garage has a Murphy bed (I’ve always wanted one of those) and a sink for overflow guests.
KEVN
Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity: “We’re just starting conversations for a possible larger build site”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Tuesday, the Sturgis City Council approved the latest tax increment to finance a District 26 plan. It will provide the infrastructure Habitat for Humanity will use to build two houses. With the need for affordable housing in the Black Hills, the non-profit organization is also planning for 2023 to get more families into homes.
KEVN
Rapid City CBD store Elemental burglarized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday morning, three juveniles reportedly broke into Elemental, a CBD store on Jackson Boulevard. While police did not say what specifically was taken, the items were consistent with products sold at a CBD/Kratom store. Police were notified of the burglary around 2 a.m. when...
kotatv.com
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When eating out, proper etiquette is to tip your server. However, not everyone keeps that in mind when getting something small, like coffee or a bagel. According to the Associated Press, consumers are getting irritated by automatic tip requests at coffee shops and drive-throughs where tipping hasn’t typically been expected.
KELOLAND TV
The Black Hills Salvation Army and Riddle’s Jewelry announce this year’s Ring for Bling winner
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One volunteer in Rapid City who participated in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign won a very shiny award from Riddle’s Jewelry. Realtor Tom Rau rang the bell this year. It’s a way the Black Hills Association of Realtors gives back to...
mykxlg.com
Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center
Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an “extensive executive search,” the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
KEVN
More snowfall expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are several winter weather alerts for our area. There is currently a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Black Hills until 3am tomorrow morning. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sheridan County from 6am tomorrow morning until 6pm Saturday. Snow will start during the afternoon Friday. The snowfall will be heaviest during the evening and early overnight hours Friday. Lingering snow is possible for Saturday and Sunday as well. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snowfall totals for the weekend storm look more consistent from place to place. A fairly large area of 4 to 8 inches is possible stretching from the northern hills to Central Nebraska. Rapid City is included in that 4 to 8 range. Sheridan could see a bit more with 6 to 12 inches projected there. Gusty winds will continue this evening, but they’re expected to die down significantly by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be fairly mild with lows in the 30s for some. Highs tomorrow could reach the 40s once again. After tomorrow, temperatures are going to plummet with highs in the teens for Saturday, and then single digits for Sunday and Monday. Lows will likely drop below zero as well. The temperatures are expected to warm back up throughout next week.
county17.com
An inch of snow increasingly likely today; frigid temps coming this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A blast of frigid arctic air is on the way this weekend, and that will drop overnight temps into the negative double digits. First, though, will be seasonal temps but snow is increasingly likely. Today’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota,...
