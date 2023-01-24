ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

altoday.com

Personnel Update: Lori Jhons to join Alabama League of Municipalities

The Alabama League of Municipalities announced on Tuesday that Lori Jhons has joined the League as the Director of its communications team. “We are thrilled to welcome Lori Jhons to the team as our communications director Jhons, a native of Browntown, AL, most recently served as Governor Kay Ivey’s director of digital media relations, the League announced on Facebook. “She was an integral part of the communications team, where she held various roles facilitating media interactions, social media engagement, event preparations and video production. Prior to that, Jhons was appointed by Governor Robert Bentley in 2016 to serve as a digital content producer in his administration. To read more about Lori, visit www.almonline.org.”
utv44.com

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
wvtm13.com

Alabamians reacts to parole denying 90% of eligible inmates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Williamson’s brother, Shaid, is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. “We need and encourage him the best I can, but it gets hard,” Williamson said. News the state's parole board did not grant parole to 90% of eligible prisoners last year concerns Williamson....
WSFA

Alabama lawmakers plan to consider school choice legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More people Google “school choice” during January than at any other point during the year, according to the National School Choice Week organization, and Monday marked the beginning of School Choice Week. This is when families receive money to send their students to a school of their choice.
FOX54 News

Alabama legislators prepare for new sesion by focusing on the people of Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With the 2023 legislative session approaching, leaders from across Alabama are looking to take care of the people of Alabama with jobs and the working class was as the primary focus. "We got to get the Alabama Jobs Act to come out quickly," House speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter shares. "You know, it's been very positive for the state, certainly been positive for north Alabama."
apr.org

Alabama’s new concealed gun law continues to draw criticism.

The state’s new concealed weapon law took effect on New Year’s Day. It allows gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. The Alabama Sheriff’s Association opposed the idea. The group says the measure could allow people to have a gun without registering it. The Giffords Law Center says Texas passed a similar law and there was an increase of people being arrested for illegally possessing a gun. Allison Anderman is a senior counsel at the Center. She says what Texas is going through should send a message to Alabama…
alreporter.com

Ivey signs executive order reinforcing existing religious freedom laws

Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Friday that aims to reinforce the state’s existing religious freedom amendment. “Religious freedom is the cornerstone of the American way of life, and as governor, I will always protect the rights of Alabamians and ensure they are free to exercise their beliefs as provided in the Constitution,” Ivey said. “As I have promised, under my watch, our state government will always reflect the values of our people.”
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
weisradio.com

New Gun Laws Leading to Cash Flow Problems

Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
a-z-animals.com

What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
