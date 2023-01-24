ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretto, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
April Killian

Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Looking into the Discovery of Two Bodies Found on Friday

INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARE LOOKING INTO THE DISCOVERY OF TWO BODIES THAT WERE FOUND OVER THE WEEKEND. THE BODIES WERE LOCATED AT A RESIDENCE ON WATERLOO ROAD ON FRIDAY EVENING AND DEPUTIES ALONG EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS RESPONDED SHORTLY BEFORE 8 PM. BOTH BODIES HAVE BEEN SENT FOR AUTOPSIES AT THE TENNESSEE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IN NASHVILLE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE EVIDENCE AT THE SCENE SUGGESTS THAT THESE COULD BE POSSIBLY DRUG RELATED.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

One Person Killed in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THIS MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 8 AM ON HIGWAY 64 AT GREENWOOD ROAD. REPORTS INDICATE A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY JANET STAGGS WAS ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL ACROSS THE WESTBOUND LANES OF US HIGHWAY 64 FROM GREENWOOD ROAD WHEN IT TRAVELED INTO THE PATH OF A PETERBILT TRAVELING IN THE RIGHT LANE TRAVELING WEST ON THE HIGHWAY 64 . THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy