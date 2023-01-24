Read full article on original website
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?
There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
House is a total loss, pets die after fire in Killen
A home in Killen has been ruled a total loss and pets died after a fire Monday according to a spokesperson with the Center Star Fire & Rescue.
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
SUV collides with house in Limestone County, no injuries reported
A vehicle ran into the side of a home in Athens Wednesday.
Woman arrested in after allegedly shooting at relative in north Alabama
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for persons of interest
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people who are persons of interest after property was damaged at a laundromat on Jan. 10. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, deputies would like to question the two...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Looking into the Discovery of Two Bodies Found on Friday
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ARE LOOKING INTO THE DISCOVERY OF TWO BODIES THAT WERE FOUND OVER THE WEEKEND. THE BODIES WERE LOCATED AT A RESIDENCE ON WATERLOO ROAD ON FRIDAY EVENING AND DEPUTIES ALONG EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS RESPONDED SHORTLY BEFORE 8 PM. BOTH BODIES HAVE BEEN SENT FOR AUTOPSIES AT THE TENNESSEE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE IN NASHVILLE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE EVIDENCE AT THE SCENE SUGGESTS THAT THESE COULD BE POSSIBLY DRUG RELATED.
Fatal shooting of Hazel Green man by MCSO deputies still being investigated
It's been nearly three weeks since a Hazel Green man was shot and killed in his home by Madison County Sheriff's deputies.
Sisk’s defense says they didn’t receive the full file from mother’s phone
Defense attorneys in the case of Elkmont teen Mason Sisk have filed a motion requesting information present on Sisk's mother's cell phone.
WAAY-TV
Alabama troopers ask for public's help in solving fatal Colbert County hit-and-run
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public's help in solving a deadly hit-and-run investigation. Corey Maxwell, 29, of Town Creek was killed in November as he walked along Alabama 184 near Osborne Lane in Colbert County. ALEA said the case is at a standstill, and they need...
radio7media.com
One Person Killed in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
ONE PERSON WAS KILLED IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THIS MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 8 AM ON HIGWAY 64 AT GREENWOOD ROAD. REPORTS INDICATE A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY JANET STAGGS WAS ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL ACROSS THE WESTBOUND LANES OF US HIGHWAY 64 FROM GREENWOOD ROAD WHEN IT TRAVELED INTO THE PATH OF A PETERBILT TRAVELING IN THE RIGHT LANE TRAVELING WEST ON THE HIGHWAY 64 . THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.
