Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Downtown Rapid City patients need warm clothing ahead of anticipated winter weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is once again reminding people to place warm winter items like coats, scarves, and mittens on the downtown statues. Bitter cold and more snow are expected into the weekend—a vulnerable time for the unhoused. Currently, many of the statues are empty-handed, with just a handful clothed in warm winter accessories. For the eighth winter, many groups and organizations have rallied together to make sure everyone stays warm during the winter.
KEVN
From ranch to city, livestock arriving for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cowboys and cowgirls have started bringing in their livestock from the ranch to the city Thursday, ahead of the official opening of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Although stalls were empty Thursday, trailers started pouring in with the animals ready to be showcased.
KEVN
Empty storefronts are spotted downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting a business is easier than maintaining it. And that is apparent as downtown Rapid City has empty storefronts that are up for lease due to economic issues. With the recent economic hardships, it’s been a challenge for local businesses to maintain employees and turn...
KEVN
Vendors head to Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.
KEVN
The Salvation Army of the Black Hills is looking for help from the community to meet campaign goal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In December, the Black Hills was hit by a pair of snowstorms, shutting down schools and businesses, but they weren’t the only groups affected. The snow and below-freezing temperatures put a dent in the Salvation Army of the Black Hills’ seasonal fundraising campaign.
KEVN
Elevate is celebrating their 5-year anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is currently the 36th fastest-growing city in the country, and Elevate Rapid City would like to continue seeing Rapid City flourish. Elevate Rapid City is celebrating its five-year anniversary and they are starting to plan for the next five. Elevate has created over...
KEVN
Western Dakota Technical College receives funding for new equipment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Western Dakota Technical College is the only tech school in Rapid City, and now some of their programs will be getting new equipment. “In particular, machining is a program that recently expanded the CNC capabilities for students in it, so we need to get more CNC equipment. In addition to that we have some equipment that we need to update in our automotive tech program and our diesel program as well,” said Dr. Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Technical College.
KEVN
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
KEVN
A new flavor is intown, as Girl Scouts prepare for cookie season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of the year, people are on the hunt for Tag-alongs and Thin Mints as the Girl Scout cookie season is coming up. Girl Scouts Dakota horizons are excited about this cookie season as they are unveiling a brand new flavor, the Raspberry Rally.
KEVN
Strong start to 2023 for Terry Peak
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a strong start to the season for Terry Peak in the first month of 2023. The combination of the perfect amount of snow and an influx of in-state and out-of-state visitors are indicators for a strong winter tourism season at Terry Peak. According...
KEVN
Mixology at Home - Irish Cream Martini
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cocktails are not just for Happy Hour. They can also be great as an after-dinner treat. For this one, we stick with whiskey, Irish whiskey to be precise. But I know some people are not fans of brown liquor. So a straight Irish whiskey cocktail might not be on your menu, especially after a dinner. But add a little cream to that whiskey and it is a different story.
KEVN
More snowfall expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are several winter weather alerts for our area. There is currently a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Black Hills until 3am tomorrow morning. There is also a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sheridan County from 6am tomorrow morning until 6pm Saturday. Snow will start during the afternoon Friday. The snowfall will be heaviest during the evening and early overnight hours Friday. Lingering snow is possible for Saturday and Sunday as well. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snowfall totals for the weekend storm look more consistent from place to place. A fairly large area of 4 to 8 inches is possible stretching from the northern hills to Central Nebraska. Rapid City is included in that 4 to 8 range. Sheridan could see a bit more with 6 to 12 inches projected there. Gusty winds will continue this evening, but they’re expected to die down significantly by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will be fairly mild with lows in the 30s for some. Highs tomorrow could reach the 40s once again. After tomorrow, temperatures are going to plummet with highs in the teens for Saturday, and then single digits for Sunday and Monday. Lows will likely drop below zero as well. The temperatures are expected to warm back up throughout next week.
KEVN
Snowy and cold through the end of the month!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Northwest winds aloft will bring a series of disturbances through the area for the next several days. Snow this morning in Rapid City and the hills will create hazardous driving conditions. A variety of winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect. Another strong upper...
KEVN
Advocates want to accurately measure the number of homeless people in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition, supported by Volunteers of America, was tasked this year to conduct a Point in Time, or PIT Count, to get an accurate head count of those living without a home in the Rapid City community. These counts are required...
KEVN
More snowfall on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More snow is expected tonight and tomorrow. We’ll continue to see scattered snow showers this evening, with consistent snowfall for the Northern Black Hills. Mostly dry conditions tomorrow morning, but then another round of snow will move in during the afternoon tomorrow and continue through the evening. The snow will once again dry up by Friday morning. Total accumulation from now until Friday morning will be around 4 to 6 inches for the Northern Black Hills. The South Dakota plains along with Rapid City will likely see an inch at most. Another round of snow is possible over the weekend. This round of snow will move into our area during the evening on Friday. This system may linger throughout the weekend, with light to moderate snow expected to stick around for most of Saturday and Sunday. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snow over the weekend will be much more consistent from place to place. There is a fairly large area where 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected. This includes all of the Black Hills, Rapid City, and southern counties. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Rapid City and Northwestern South Dakota from 11am tomorrow until 3am Friday. We’ll see wind gusts up to 55 mph during the evening hours tomorrow. The wind will die down significantly for Friday. As far as temperatures, lows tonight will drop into the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s. Similar temperatures are expected Friday, but much colder weather will return over the weekend. Starting next week, high temperatures may only be in the single digits Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures will likely drop below zero as well. The cold weather looks to continue through most of next week.
KEVN
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
KEVN
Absolu Inquired Into Prices For Guns Through Social Media
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday was day 9 in the trial of a man accused of 3 first-degree murders. Arnson Absolu is accused of killing Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August 2020. Tuesday the prosecution called their last witness, a detective with the Rapid City...
KEVN
Timmer shining for SDSU women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team has racked up a perfect 9-0 conference record. Head coach Aaron Johnston says the play of Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer has been a big part of the team’s success.
KEVN
Tax Season is Upon Us
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tax season is officially here! The IRS is now accepting returns for the 2023 filing season. The deadline to file is April 18th this year, and the IRS says refunds could be received in as little as three weeks. Taxpayers are encouraged to file early to beat the rush.
KEVN
BHSU men’s and women’s basketball teams defeat SD Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills State men’s basketball team defeated SD Mines 76-60 Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets are now 17-1 on the season. The Black Hills State women also knocked off the Hardrockers 52-46. In the high school ranks the Rapid City Christian boys and girls picked up wins against Custer.
Comments / 0