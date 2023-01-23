Read full article on original website
State Jail Audit Progress Report
Nearly a year after the California State Auditor's report on San Diego County Jails, the Sheriff's Department continues to make positive strides in providing the best possible care to individuals in our custody. San Diego County Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez is steadfast in her commitment of investing in our jails...
Traffic Pursuit-San Marcos
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station attempted to initiate a traffic enforcement stop on an occupied stolen vehicle. The driver, later identified as 53-year-old Michael Thrasher, failed to stop and led deputies on a 9-mile pursuit. The pursuit drove through...
