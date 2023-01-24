ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Budding 2024 offensive line prospect Raynor Andrews adds Colorado offer

Raynor Andrews left the Bahamas last July with hoop dreams. Shortly after beginning his journey at Miami Jackson High School, his athletic focus shifted. "When I came here they were like, 'Yo, you should try football.' So I gave it a try and I fell in love with the sport," said Andrews, a budding 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 class. "I liked football the first time I tried it. So I just stuck with it and I don't even play basketball competitively anymore."
BOULDER, CO
Yardbarker

Deion Sanders, Colorado hype reminiscent of recent coaching failure

The excitement surrounding the start of Deion Sanders' head coaching tenure at Colorado is at a mind-numbing level. In fact, it's reminiscent of another recent splashy coaching hire: Nebraska after it hired Scott Frost in 2017. Following the Colorado commitment of Cormani McClain, a five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback...
BOULDER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Buffalo Girl Wins Two Grand Championships At 2023 National Western Stock Show

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rowan Wasinger is chasing her dream. Well, the 16-year-old from Buffalo actually chased that dream – then caught it – at the 2022 National Western Stock Show in Denver. Armed with just a halter and lead rope, Wasinger cornered a steer in the catch-a-calf competition and earned an opportunity to raise a steer to show at this year’s stock show.
DENVER, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College

Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
cpmpawprints.org

The Murders of the four Idaho University Students

November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
104.3 WOW Country

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
cuindependent.com

Dead geese on campus likely related to avian flu, according to officials

University of Colorado Boulder facilities management teams found several dead geese around campus ponds in early January. The deaths are likely related to a strain of avian influenza affecting birds across Colorado, according to university officials. A bulletin released by the university on Jan. 12 told community members to stay...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora announces sole finalist for next fire chief

Aurora’s City Manager Jim Twombly has announced his pick for the city’s next fire chief, potentially concluding a months-long and nationwide search if his choice receives city council approval. Twombly has selected Alec Oughton, he said in a Monday news release. Oughton hails from Henrico County, Virginia, where...
AURORA, CO
sunnewsdaily.com

The criminal justice department’s take on the murders of 4 Idaho students

The massacre of four University of Idaho students last fall is still sparking questions across the country around campus safety. Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves were all at a home near the University of Idaho campus when they were stabbed and killed in the early morning. There were two additional roommates in the house when the stabbings took place who were not harmed.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy