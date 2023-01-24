Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard SemifinalistsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
247Sports
Budding 2024 offensive line prospect Raynor Andrews adds Colorado offer
Raynor Andrews left the Bahamas last July with hoop dreams. Shortly after beginning his journey at Miami Jackson High School, his athletic focus shifted. "When I came here they were like, 'Yo, you should try football.' So I gave it a try and I fell in love with the sport," said Andrews, a budding 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 class. "I liked football the first time I tried it. So I just stuck with it and I don't even play basketball competitively anymore."
Yardbarker
Deion Sanders, Colorado hype reminiscent of recent coaching failure
The excitement surrounding the start of Deion Sanders' head coaching tenure at Colorado is at a mind-numbing level. In fact, it's reminiscent of another recent splashy coaching hire: Nebraska after it hired Scott Frost in 2017. Following the Colorado commitment of Cormani McClain, a five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback...
cowboystatedaily.com
Buffalo Girl Wins Two Grand Championships At 2023 National Western Stock Show
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rowan Wasinger is chasing her dream. Well, the 16-year-old from Buffalo actually chased that dream – then caught it – at the 2022 National Western Stock Show in Denver. Armed with just a halter and lead rope, Wasinger cornered a steer in the catch-a-calf competition and earned an opportunity to raise a steer to show at this year’s stock show.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College
Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
cpmpawprints.org
The Murders of the four Idaho University Students
November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
cuindependent.com
Dead geese on campus likely related to avian flu, according to officials
University of Colorado Boulder facilities management teams found several dead geese around campus ponds in early January. The deaths are likely related to a strain of avian influenza affecting birds across Colorado, according to university officials. A bulletin released by the university on Jan. 12 told community members to stay...
Denver City Council approves redevelopment of Park Hill Golf Course
Members of the Denver City Council voted to move forward with three measures impacting the future of the Park Hill Golf Course.
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had until recently been assigned to defend the mother of one of his alleged victims, court records show. Kootenai County Public Defender Anne Taylor had previously been assigned to represent Cara Kernodle, the mother of...
9News
Anonymous mailers call out Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca
The flyers accuse CdeBaca of opposing affordable housing. She's suspicious of the mailers' timing, just ahead of a vote on the Park Hill Golf Course development.
Aurora announces sole finalist for next fire chief
Aurora’s City Manager Jim Twombly has announced his pick for the city’s next fire chief, potentially concluding a months-long and nationwide search if his choice receives city council approval. Twombly has selected Alec Oughton, he said in a Monday news release. Oughton hails from Henrico County, Virginia, where...
sunnewsdaily.com
The criminal justice department’s take on the murders of 4 Idaho students
The massacre of four University of Idaho students last fall is still sparking questions across the country around campus safety. Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves were all at a home near the University of Idaho campus when they were stabbed and killed in the early morning. There were two additional roommates in the house when the stabbings took place who were not harmed.
Lawmaker’s solar company shuts down, employees claim they’re owed money
Denver solar company EcoMark shut down, but employees said there was no heads up and they are still owed money.
