Read full article on original website
Related
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts malnourished, senior horse “Dixie” finds her forever home
We first met 28-year-old Dixie last September, after outreach from our MSPCA Law Enforcement team brought her to Nevins Farm. Dixie was very underweight because she was not being fed appropriately for a senior horse. Dixie’s teeth were worn down and so smooth that she couldn’t grind hay or feed to get nutrition from it.
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
capecod.com
Weather Conditions Hinder Morning Ferries Between Cape and Islands
HYANNIS – Morning ferry trips between Cape Cod and the Islands on Thursday, January 26, are being impacted by weather conditions. Both the Steamship Authority and Hy-Line Cruises have advised travelers that rain and heavy winds could lead to delays or cancellations. The Steamship Authority has already reported that...
whdh.com
MassDOT: New bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the old bridges with some modern updates
Transportation officials say the new bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the current bridges, with some modern updates. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges were built in the 1930s and are in need of replacement. Officials say that out of three different designs considered, the current arch design proved...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
26 Delicious Massachusetts Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Guy Fieri has made a name for himself as the "King of Flavor Town", whatever that actually means. I guess I should start with the fact that I'm not a huge fan of this guy (see what I did there), but in the same breath, I have to admit that I'm wildly jealous of the fact that he gets to travel the nation tasting amazing food.
hbsdealer.com
Mid-Cape chooses Beach House Shake
The Massachusetts-based US LBM division serving Cape Cod is now a “flagship dealer” of the composite shingle product. Tando Composites announced that Mid-Cape Home Centers, a Division of US LBM, is a “flagship dealer” in Massachusetts for Beach House Shake composite shingles. The largest building materials...
capeandislands.org
Housing on the Cape and Islands
No longer is our region only impacted by a lack of affordable housing; we’re in desperate need of housing for most income brackets. And it’s become clear we’ll need to tackle the issue from multiple angles. On The Point, we talk with the Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance Corporation, Shareen Davis, Chairperson for the Chatham Select Board and Liaison to the Chatham Community Housing Partnership. Also with us Jacqueline Beebe, Eastham Town Administrator, about the multi prong approach to solving the housing crisis. Mindy Todd hosts.
tourcounsel.com
Northgate Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
Northgate Shopping Center is a great place to go shopping with your friends and walk. Its structure is outdoors, so you will have a good atmosphere to enjoy. On the other hand, here you will find different shops and restaurants to spend the day. Featured Shopping Stores: Burlington, EbLens, PCX...
WCVB
High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales
WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
Town-by-town totals: Here’s how much snow fell in Massachusetts on Monday
STERLING, Mass. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to parts of Massachusetts on Monday, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses as wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines in many communities. After a snowy Sunday evening, the flip from rain back to snow happened...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
Five Massachusetts Celebrities Who Had Regular Jobs Prior to Making it Big
It's no secret that Massachusetts is the birthplace of many famous people. Celebrities that we see on television, billboards, magazines, newspapers, and the internet were either born in Massachusetts, have a current residence here in the Bay State, or lived in Massachusetts at one time. The List of Celebrities Born...
Delicious! This is Massachusetts’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and if you haven't hit the store for your special someone yet, time is running out. Massachusetts residents are heading out in droves to pick up the Valentine's Day classics and they're willing to spend some money. Lots of money in fact. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $23.9 billion this year on Valentine's Day between cards, gifts, candy, and an evening out. That's up from the $21.8 billion they spent last year.
Comments / 0