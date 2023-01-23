ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

DeSales High School soccer coach dies at 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DeSales High School's soccer coach Lee Smith has died at 55. The 55-year-old passed away Tuesday from a heart attack he suffered on Sunday morning. Smith was a beloved coach who was involved in the soccer scene in Louisville for at least 15 years. He was...
kentuckytoday.com

Payne says Okorafor has already made Cards a better team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has given no indication of how soon -- or even if it will be this season -- new addition Emmanuel Okorafor will play. But he did provide a preview Tuesday afternoon of what Cardinal fans can expect to see when the rugged 6-foot-9, 220-pound Nigerian hits the court.
247Sports

Louisville in the top five for '24 Miami star Daylen Russell

The University of Louisville football program landed in the top five for another standout from Miami Columbus High School. The Cardinals landed a commitment from five-star Columbus edge rusher TJ Capers earlier this month and then on Monday his teammate - defensive lineman Daylen Russell - named the Cardinals in his top five. He listed U of L, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and UCF.
CBS Sports

Watch Boston College vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Louisville 2-17; Boston College 9-11 The Louisville Cardinals are 7-1 against the Boston College Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Cardinals and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.
WLKY.com

Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
Henry County Daily Herald

What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?

Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
wdrb.com

Greater Clark County Schools announces names of 2 new elementary schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools named its two new elementary schools on Tuesday. In Jeffersonville, Wilson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary will merge to become Pike Elementary. The name is a reference to the schools' locations on Charlestown Pike. In Charlestown, Jonathan Jennings Elementary and Pleasant Ridge...
WLKY.com

New plan aims to improve every park in Louisville over next 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city leaders Wednesday in the Muhammad Ali Center to unveil a new plan aimed at improving Louisville's public park system. It's called the "Parks for All" plan and it focuses on equity. It was developed in August 2021 in partnership with nonprofit the Parks Alliance of Louisville.
99.5 WKDQ

How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
