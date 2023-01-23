Read full article on original website
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Evangel Christian boys basketball sets sights on All 'A' state title and more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Evangel Christian is making its argument as one of the state's best teams. "They've got a high-level potential and a high ceiling," head coach Larry Miller said. "I think they can continue to get better, and they've got a pretty good concept of the game." The...
WLKY.com
DeSales High School soccer coach dies at 55
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — DeSales High School's soccer coach Lee Smith has died at 55. The 55-year-old passed away Tuesday from a heart attack he suffered on Sunday morning. Smith was a beloved coach who was involved in the soccer scene in Louisville for at least 15 years. He was...
WLKY.com
Former Bullitt East star Gracie Merkle off to a strong freshman season at Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gracie Merkle had a dominating high school career at Bullitt East. Now, she's in her freshman year of college and hasn't missed a beat. "I'm just trying to have fun while playing the game that I love," she said. "I always got told I could do...
Boston College downs Louisville behind Post, Ashton-Langford
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 22 points and Makai Ashton-Langston scored 21 and Boston College extended Louisville’s ACC futility, beating the Cardinals 75-65 on Wednesday night. Jaeden Zackery added 15 points for Boston College which ended a three-game skid against the Cardinals. El Ellis scored...
What Kenny Payne, Jae'Lyn Withers Said After Louisville's 75-65 Loss at Boston College
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting forward said after their loss at the Eagles:
kentuckytoday.com
Payne says Okorafor has already made Cards a better team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has given no indication of how soon -- or even if it will be this season -- new addition Emmanuel Okorafor will play. But he did provide a preview Tuesday afternoon of what Cardinal fans can expect to see when the rugged 6-foot-9, 220-pound Nigerian hits the court.
WLKY.com
Bates Elementary School basketball player with cerebral palsy serving as inspiration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bates Elementary School fourth-grader Peter Murry is an inspiration. "Anything can happen if you just put your mind to it," Peter said. He put his mind to playing basketball — and that's exactly what he's doing this year. "I just want to be an inspiration...
Louisville in the top five for '24 Miami star Daylen Russell
The University of Louisville football program landed in the top five for another standout from Miami Columbus High School. The Cardinals landed a commitment from five-star Columbus edge rusher TJ Capers earlier this month and then on Monday his teammate - defensive lineman Daylen Russell - named the Cardinals in his top five. He listed U of L, Miami, Florida State, Nebraska, and UCF.
CBS Sports
Watch Boston College vs. Louisville: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Louisville 2-17; Boston College 9-11 The Louisville Cardinals are 7-1 against the Boston College Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Cardinals and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Kentucky Restaurant’s Unusual Tradition Ends as It Begins Its 99th Season
Count me among those who make an online beeline for seafood restaurant searches when I'm traveling. I love fish. Any fish. And I can say that without hesitation because I have honestly NEVER eaten anything that comes out of the water that I didn't like. Oh, well, yes, it has...
WLKY.com
Mike Linnig's seafood joint opening for 99th season this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just shy of its centennial, a popular seafood joint in Louisville will open this week. Mike Linnig's has been serving up seafood for decades, and this season will be its 99th. The restaurant posted on Facebook Tuesday saying it will be opening on Jan. 26. They...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
Henry County Daily Herald
What in the World Is Wrong With Hoops in Kentucky?
Our tale of winter woe in the commonwealth of Kentucky actually begins outside state lines. It begins just across the Ohio River from Louisville, in Clarksville, Ind., at a boxy building along Eastern Boulevard’s gritty business strip. It begins at Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub.
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools announces names of 2 new elementary schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools named its two new elementary schools on Tuesday. In Jeffersonville, Wilson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary will merge to become Pike Elementary. The name is a reference to the schools' locations on Charlestown Pike. In Charlestown, Jonathan Jennings Elementary and Pleasant Ridge...
WLKY.com
Walnut Street Revue: Jammin' With The Blues in Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walnut Street Revue is celebrating its 12th year this weekend. This year's event is called "Jammin' With the Blues" and will celebrate the history of Black Louisville mixed in with the blues and jazz music. The event recalls the history of when Louisville's Walnut Street served...
WLKY.com
New plan aims to improve every park in Louisville over next 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city leaders Wednesday in the Muhammad Ali Center to unveil a new plan aimed at improving Louisville's public park system. It's called the "Parks for All" plan and it focuses on equity. It was developed in August 2021 in partnership with nonprofit the Parks Alliance of Louisville.
How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
WLKY.com
Louisville nonprofit elevating minority construction businesses with Rockefeller Foundation grant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One West, a nonprofit focused on economic growth in west Louisville, received a half a million-dollar grant from the Rockefeller Foundation. With these funds, the organization plans to expand its accelerator program, “The Plan Room”, where contractors are putting pen to paper, when they aren't putting a hammer to the nail.
WLKY.com
Louisville nomination for 'Best Riverwalk in the USA' could mean boost for tourism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Waterfront Park is in the running to be named the USA's best Riverwalk. This is the 3rd time the park has been nominated, finishing in 6th in 2021 and 4th in 2022. In 2023, officials hope to take the top spot. Ashley Smith, director of...
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
