ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento St. 67, Montana 48

MONTANA (9-12) Bannan 3-6 0-0 6, Di.Thomas 1-6 2-2 4, Martin 5-8 0-0 14, Moody 5-12 0-0 12, Whitney 1-4 0-0 2, Oke 1-2 1-1 3, Vazquez 1-5 0-0 2, Nap 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-48 4-5 48. SACRAMENTO ST. (12-9) Marks 0-2 0-0 0, McRae...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 138, San Antonio 100

SAN ANTONIO (100) Bates-Diop 4-8 3-6 13, K.Johnson 7-13 5-6 19, Poeltl 5-9 0-2 10, Branham 2-6 0-0 5, Jones 4-10 0-0 8, McDermott 3-8 2-2 11, Roby 5-9 2-3 14, Collins 3-8 1-1 7, S.Johnson 1-2 3-4 5, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Wesley 2-5 2-4 6. Totals 37-82 18-28 100.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

OREGON 75, COLORADO 69

Percentages: FG .369, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (da Silva 3-3, Clifford 3-5, Wright 1-1, O'Brien 1-3, Gabbidon 0-1, Hammond 0-4, Simpson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gabbidon, Hadley). Turnovers: 9 (Lovering 3, Clifford, Gabbidon, Hammond, O'Brien, Wright, da Silva). Steals: 10 (Clifford 3,...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

UTAH 63, OREGON STATE 44

Percentages: FG .415, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Stefanovic 2-4, Madsen 2-8, Worster 1-3, Br.Carlson 1-4, Exacte 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Br.Carlson 2, Holt). Turnovers: 11 (Anthony 2, Br.Carlson 2, Madsen 2, Stefanovic 2, Be.Carlson, Keita, Worster). Steals: 7 (Anthony 3, Stefanovic 2,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

SAN DIEGO 87, PEPPERDINE 78

Percentages: FG .534, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Earlington 2-6, McKinney 1-1, Sisoho Jawara 1-2, Townsend 1-2, Williams 1-2, Beniwal 0-2, Turner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Williams 4, Earlington 3, Jamerson 3, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Townsend 2, Lynch).
SAN DIEGO, CA
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 6 ARIZONA 63, WASHINGTON STATE 58

Percentages: FG .448, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kriisa 5-10, Boswell 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Ramey 1-5, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Henderson, Ramey). Turnovers: 15 (Kriisa 4, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Ballo 2, Henderson 2, Larsson 2). Steals: 9 (Boswell...
PULLMAN, WA
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 99, Phoenix 95

DALLAS (99) Finney-Smith 7-16 1-1 18, Hardaway Jr. 4-11 1-2 11, Powell 6-9 3-6 15, Dinwiddie 10-18 11-14 36, Doncic 0-2 0-0 0, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Bullock 3-9 2-3 10, Green 3-8 2-2 9, Hardy 0-2 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-77 20-28 99. PHOENIX (95) Craig...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79, PORTLAND 60

Percentages: FG .400, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Robertson 2-3, Gorosito 1-4, Meadows 0-1, Perry 0-1, Applewhite 0-2, Wood 0-3, Sjolund 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Wood 2, Nduka). Turnovers: 12 (Applewhite 4, Wood 3, Robertson 2, Meadows, Perry, Sjolund). Steals: 4 (Wood 2,...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi 78, Mississippi St. 63

MISSISSIPPI (17-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Collins 5-11, Baker 1-4, Taylor 1-1, Eaton 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Salary 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Singleton 2, Igbokwe 1) Turnovers: 13 (Scott 3, Singleton 2, Taylor 2, Thompson 2, Davis 1, Baker 1, Eaton 1, Salary 1) Steals: 6...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Porterville Recorder

Timme leads No. 14 Gonzaga against Portland after 38-point outing

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-4, 6-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-12, 3-5 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Gonzaga visits the Portland Pilots after Drew Timme scored 38 points in Gonzaga's 99-90 victory against the Pacific Tigers. The Pilots have gone 9-3 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC shooting 37.5% from...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Northern Kentucky hosts Milwaukee following Freeman's 26-point performance

Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 8-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee's 93-86 loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Norse have gone 12-2 in home games. Northern Kentucky is 3-1 in games decided...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Caldwell and SE Louisiana host New Orleans

SE Louisiana Lions (12-9, 6-2 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-13, 3-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Nick Caldwell scored 28 points in SE Louisiana's 92-87 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. The Privateers are 5-5 on their home court. New Orleans leads the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Scores

Yoncalla vs. Prospect, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy