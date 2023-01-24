Free Public Event Takes Place Saturday, February 25, 2023 – 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at The Encinitas Community and Senior Center. The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its Senior Expo “Embracing Retirement” will take place Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The free event is open to the public and brought to the community by the Encinitas Chamber in partnership with the City of Encinitas.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO