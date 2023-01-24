ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New dog daycare in Kingsport to host opening week events

KINGSPORT — A new dog daycare and boarding facility will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The open house to tour the facilities and meet the staff will start at 11 a.m., and the ribbon cutting ceremony will follow at noon.
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday, assisting Kentucky State Police with a man who ran into the Levisa Fork River. First responders said 51-year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville ran from police during a traffic stop on US-23, before attempting to wade through the Levisa Fork behind Long John Silver’s in Pikeville.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'

ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two inmates on the run after escaping from jail in Abingdon, Va.

ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Va. around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday and are being sought by authorities. The inmates, Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson, escaped from a recreational yard. Brown is a native of Rogersville, Tenn. while Ricketson is from Abingdon.
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Nickel Creek, Mavericks headline Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup

BRISTOL, Va. — Christmas returned to downtown Bristol on Thursday morning. Birthplace of Country Music officials announced 10 top acts booked to appear during the 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. One name, that of Castlewood’s 49 Winchester, was released last fall.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges

ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chick-fil-A reopens in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Yes, you can “Eat mor chikin” once again. Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive reopened Thursday morning after a six-month reconstruction project, and it didn’t take long for lines to form at the new and expanded restaurant.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Smoked, then Fried: J’s Corner wins Best Wings

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Wings: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – J’s Corner has been serving the […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Pal’s opens new Kingsport location

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Wise County PSA

(WCYB) — The Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the foot of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, Scott Roberson Hollow, Bean Gap Road, and surrounding areas.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. A crash on Highway 19E just past Gap Creek Road near Hampton caused both directions of the highway to be closed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash. News Channel 11 […]
HAMPTON, TN
supertalk929.com

Police: Drug duo caught with cocaine and marijuana on interstate stop

Eight charges were levied against two East Tennessee men caught with cocaine on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia by officers of a multi-jurisdictional unit including Kingsport and TBI personnel. Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, and, Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport are being held without bond on various...
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy