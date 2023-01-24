Read full article on original website
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
Kingsport Times-News
New dog daycare in Kingsport to host opening week events
KINGSPORT — A new dog daycare and boarding facility will host an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The open house to tour the facilities and meet the staff will start at 11 a.m., and the ribbon cutting ceremony will follow at noon.
Welfare check results in heaters being donated to someone in need
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A welfare check in Mingo County has resulted in two heaters being donated to one woman. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Joe Smith and Cpl. Williams responded to a welfare check and found that the woman living in the house had only one small heater to heat the entire home.
wymt.com
Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday, assisting Kentucky State Police with a man who ran into the Levisa Fork River. First responders said 51-year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville ran from police during a traffic stop on US-23, before attempting to wade through the Levisa Fork behind Long John Silver’s in Pikeville.
Augusta Free Press
Two Virginia inmates, including convicted murderer, on the loose after escape
A convicted murderer is among two inmates who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon on Thursday. Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, who was convicted in a double-murder in Washington County in 2020, is 5’8”, 212 pounds, with brown hair. Johnny Shane Brown, 51,...
wymt.com
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
Kingsport Times-News
Two inmates on the run after escaping from jail in Abingdon, Va.
ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Va. around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday and are being sought by authorities. The inmates, Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson, escaped from a recreational yard. Brown is a native of Rogersville, Tenn. while Ricketson is from Abingdon.
Name of man found dead in water after allegedly running from Kentucky traffic stop released
UPDATE (10:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023): The name of the man who was recovered from the Levisa Fork River in Pikeville was released. The Kentucky State Police say Darrel Gooslin, 51, of Pikeville, was found in the water. They say a trooper stopped a vehicle with Gooslin in it on US-23. Gooslin then […]
Kingsport Times-News
Nickel Creek, Mavericks headline Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion lineup
BRISTOL, Va. — Christmas returned to downtown Bristol on Thursday morning. Birthplace of Country Music officials announced 10 top acts booked to appear during the 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. One name, that of Castlewood’s 49 Winchester, was released last fall.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
Kingsport Times-News
Chick-fil-A reopens in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Yes, you can “Eat mor chikin” once again. Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive reopened Thursday morning after a six-month reconstruction project, and it didn’t take long for lines to form at the new and expanded restaurant.
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
Smoked, then Fried: J’s Corner wins Best Wings
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer vote-driven section of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Hundreds of nominations and votes placed several local businesses within reach of the title of Best Wings: Each nomination is a privilege, and each vote is an honor. ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – J’s Corner has been serving the […]
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
wcyb.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Wise County PSA
(WCYB) — The Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the foot of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, Scott Roberson Hollow, Bean Gap Road, and surrounding areas.
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. A crash on Highway 19E just past Gap Creek Road near Hampton caused both directions of the highway to be closed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash. News Channel 11 […]
supertalk929.com
Police: Drug duo caught with cocaine and marijuana on interstate stop
Eight charges were levied against two East Tennessee men caught with cocaine on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia by officers of a multi-jurisdictional unit including Kingsport and TBI personnel. Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, and, Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport are being held without bond on various...
wymt.com
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
