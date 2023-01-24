ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO