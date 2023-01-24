ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Planning Commission

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Heritage Day remembers local railroad lines

Local lines will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day, happening Saturday, Jan. 28 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The Lil’ Chicago name once was slang for Johnson City due to the rail traffic that once came through town,”...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hampton among first three Kingsport superintendent applicants

KINGSPORT — Interim Kingsport Superintendent Chris Hampton and two Virginia applicants are among the first candidates who have filed to fill the job permanently. According to information provided by the Tennessee School Boards Association via TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom, Hampton, principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, has applied. Under state law, applicants’ names are public.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TSBA official: Private, one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews not legal

KINGSPORT — The Model City’s five school board members cannot have private, one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews without running afoul of Tennessee’s open meetings law, according to the head of the association helping with the search. Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom also says that all...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia, are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac with a license plate number UDZ-6049. Andis said the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU receives award from Secretary of State Tre Hargett

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited East Tennessee State University on Wednesday to present the university with an award for the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement's work during National Voter’s Registration Month in September 2022. “Congratulations to East Tennessee State University and all the students who worked...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Providence crowns first king and queen

Johnson City's Providence Academy hosted the school's first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen's title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol businesses already seeing boost following casino opening

BRISTOL, Va. — Six months since opening the Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock, local merchants continue to reap the benefits of the landmark venture. “We have definitely seen positive impact from the casino — from the time of its announcement, the opening of the temporary casino and continuing through to the groundbreaking of the permanent facility,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

VDOT to add third lane to Interstate 81 between exits 7 and 10

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A project by the Virginia Department of Transportation will widen Interstate 81 to three lanes between exits 10 and 7. VDOT is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project and plans to advertise bids this fall. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. The project is expected to […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Broadcasters discover the magic of Big Stone Gap

It’s less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport to a regional treasure. Just follow US 23 and you’ll arrive in Big Stone Gap, the newly crowned gem of Virginia, which bills itself as the little town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains with quintessential Southern charm.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Newest Kingsport park projected to open by end of spring

KINGSPORT — The Model City’s newest park is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” said Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation director. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Pal’s opens new Kingsport location

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
KINGSPORT, TN

