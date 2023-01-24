Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Student donates points to a failing classmate in a demonstration of selflessnessPete LakemanWhitesburg, KY
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
USS Yorktown survivor honored by Washington County Commission
Washington County commissioners were serenaded by a World War II veteran at their meeting Monday night. At the request of Commission Chairman Greg Matherly, the Rev. Julian E. Hodges produced his harmonica and played his version of “Rocky Top” for the board.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Planning Commission
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Planning Commission appeals $8000 penalty on stormwater reporting.
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
Kingsport Times-News
Heritage Day remembers local railroad lines
Local lines will be the focus of this month’s Heritage Day, happening Saturday, Jan. 28 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The Lil’ Chicago name once was slang for Johnson City due to the rail traffic that once came through town,”...
Kingsport Times-News
Hampton among first three Kingsport superintendent applicants
KINGSPORT — Interim Kingsport Superintendent Chris Hampton and two Virginia applicants are among the first candidates who have filed to fill the job permanently. According to information provided by the Tennessee School Boards Association via TSBA Executive Director Tammy Grissom, Hampton, principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, has applied. Under state law, applicants’ names are public.
Kingsport Times-News
TSBA official: Private, one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews not legal
KINGSPORT — The Model City’s five school board members cannot have private, one-on-one superintendent candidate interviews without running afoul of Tennessee’s open meetings law, according to the head of the association helping with the search. Tennessee School Boards Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom also says that all...
wcyb.com
Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia, are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac with a license plate number UDZ-6049. Andis said the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU receives award from Secretary of State Tre Hargett
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited East Tennessee State University on Wednesday to present the university with an award for the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement's work during National Voter’s Registration Month in September 2022. “Congratulations to East Tennessee State University and all the students who worked...
Kingsport Times-News
Providence crowns first king and queen
Johnson City's Providence Academy hosted the school's first ever homecoming games Jan. 13 and, for the first time, crowned its own king and queen. Caleb Stephenson was crowned king and Katie Loran earned the queen's title.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol businesses already seeing boost following casino opening
BRISTOL, Va. — Six months since opening the Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock, local merchants continue to reap the benefits of the landmark venture. “We have definitely seen positive impact from the casino — from the time of its announcement, the opening of the temporary casino and continuing through to the groundbreaking of the permanent facility,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: 18 D-B students participate in work-based learning manufacturing signing day
KINGSPORT — The future of local manufacturing, according to industry folks, is incarnate in 18 Dobyns-Bennett High School students. They are in this spring semester’s manufacturing work-based learning program.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Commission OKs purchase of Civis bank building, other resolutions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission passed several resolutions at its meeting Monday in reference to purchasing the Civis Bank building in Church Hill, donating Baby Doe opioid lawsuit funds to Hawkins County EMS and raising the bid threshold. Civis Bank Building.
Kingsport Times-News
David Crockett High School JROTC celebrates cadet promotions, competition wins
David Crockett High School's Naval JROTC program is celebrating two cadets' promotions to higher ranks within the unit as well as program wins at recent marksmanship and drill competitions. Change of Command.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport school board mulling partially private superintendent interview process
KINGSPORT — If deemed legal, Kingsport’s public school board informally has agreed to have private one-on-one member interviews with three yet-to-be determined superintendent finalists. They would be coupled with later public finalist interviews of each of the hopefuls by the whole five-member Kingsport City Schools Board of Education...
VDOT to add third lane to Interstate 81 between exits 7 and 10
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A project by the Virginia Department of Transportation will widen Interstate 81 to three lanes between exits 10 and 7. VDOT is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project and plans to advertise bids this fall. Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. The project is expected to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Broadcasters discover the magic of Big Stone Gap
It’s less than an hour’s drive from Kingsport to a regional treasure. Just follow US 23 and you’ll arrive in Big Stone Gap, the newly crowned gem of Virginia, which bills itself as the little town in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains with quintessential Southern charm.
Kingsport Times-News
How to register your child for kindergarten in Washington County Schools
Washington County Schools has announced the start of registration for children who will be entering Kindergarten in Fall 2023. Who: Registration is open for children who will be 5 years old on or before August 15, 2023 and who will be entering kindergarten at a Washington County School in Fall 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Newest Kingsport park projected to open by end of spring
KINGSPORT — The Model City’s newest park is on track for a spring opening. “They’ve finished most of the lower trail,” said Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation director. “Now we’re focusing on the boardwalk and the pier.”
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
Comments / 0