Lifeline Blood Services will hold a blood drive from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at East Chester Elementary. Cookies for Cancer will have a Taste and Bake Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (or until we sell out) Feb. 11 at Cash Saver in Henderson. Taste sale will samples of the food items we have for sale. Items will include appetizers, breakfast, lunch, dinner and all kind of desserts. If there is something special, you like to taste or buy please, contact Beth Everett – email: everettbeth@yahoo.com, Facebook: Beth Sappington Everett or Cookies for Cancer or phone: 731-658-6347 (land line only)

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO