Read full article on original website
Related
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Library to be named in honor of Ann Williams
Practically everyone in Humboldt knew or knew of the late Ann Williams. She spent most of her life educating the children of Humboldt. Now, the library at East Elementary School will be named the Ann S. Williams Library and Literacy Center in her honor. Williams’ daughter, Keli Gooch, who is...
WBBJ
Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering to open downtown this spring
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new option for dining is on its way to the Hub City. Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering is projected to open in April in downtown Jackson. The business made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday, saying they saw a need for more dining downtown. Along...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Lifeline Blood Services will hold a blood drive from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at East Chester Elementary. Cookies for Cancer will have a Taste and Bake Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (or until we sell out) Feb. 11 at Cash Saver in Henderson. Taste sale will samples of the food items we have for sale. Items will include appetizers, breakfast, lunch, dinner and all kind of desserts. If there is something special, you like to taste or buy please, contact Beth Everett – email: everettbeth@yahoo.com, Facebook: Beth Sappington Everett or Cookies for Cancer or phone: 731-658-6347 (land line only)
Chester County Independent
RICHY BUTLER Obituary – March 13, 1953– Jan. 23, 2023
Richy Joe Butler, 69, of Henderson passed away Jan. 23, 2023 at Green Crest Assisted Living in Parsons. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue with Chris Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Estes Cemetery. The family will receive friends...
franchising.com
Country Music Star Gary Levox Shares Community Love At Lexington, TN Save A Lot
January 24, 2023 // Franchising.com // Mayfield, KY - Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Gary LeVox was “getting down like that” around the Mayfield, KY Save A Lot on January 10. During his visit, LeVox bagged groceries, took photos with fans and signed autographs. LeVox also took time to...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Food giveaway held in Selmer
SELMER, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank held a food giveaway on Wednesday. The mobile pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup to individuals facing food insecurity in the community. The drive-thru mobile donation began at 10 a.m. and provided until supplies last. You...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Humboldt coffee shop reopens under new owners
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – A new business is brewing in a local city. The Coffee Shop in Humboldt hosted their grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. The newly-renovated space is a dream come true for the current owners, Justin Romero and Lauren Martin. “So I am co-owner...
WBBJ
‘Heartbroken’: Legal battle ends for Pathways stabbing survivor
JACKSON, Tenn. — A former West Tennessee Healthcare employee’s legal journey comes to an end. “You know, my fight is over, but I would like to open that up so it doesn’t happen again to a patient or a healthcare worker,” said Jessica Forsythe. Forsythe, who...
WBBJ
Blue Oval City job fair comes to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college provided information about thousands of new jobs. Jackson State Community College hosted Walbridge Construction, as they brought the Blue Oval City Job Fair to campus. The job fair had booths providing information to students about construction, welding, and administrative opportunities. In addition, prospective...
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison Co. School Board holds first meetings of 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board held their first meetings of 2023 on Tuesday. Various committees met to discuss their plans for the remainder of this school year, and future plans for the upcoming school years. There are two school board members in every committee, as well...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/25/23 – 1/26/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/25/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/26/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Sheriff: Missing Haywood County woman, ex-husband believed to be dead
Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days, and the Haywood County Sheriff believes the couple is no longer alive.
wnbjtv.com
Downtown Business Reacts to Newly Enforced Time-Limited Parking
JACKSON, Tenn. - Time limits on parking in downtown Jackson are being enforced, and it’s been that way since the beginning of the month. The thirty-minute and two-hour parking limit had not been enforced since 2018. Some downtown businesses are seeing people using their private parking lots to avoid...
WBBJ
Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
alcornnewsms.com
Mother charged with felony child endangerment
A Corinth mother was charged with felony child endangerment after her newborn tested positive for meth. Charge: Child Abuse with the Presence of Dangerous Drugs. On 01/19/23, Corinth Police Department was notified by Child Protective Services regarding a baby that had just been born at Magnolia Regional Health Center. CPS...
wnbjtv.com
Haywood county man is in custody and being charged with the murder of his ex-wife
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- “We have received information that the body recovered on the Hillview Loop area over the weekend is that of Brittany Watson. Been identified positively through fingerprints,” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett. Her ex-husband, Kevin Watson reported her missing a few days later, on Friday...
courieranywhere.com
Mayor announces firing of Hardin County Animal Services director
Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis said Thursday afternoon that Chris Sikes’ employment as director of Hardin County Animal Services has been terminated. “Over the past several months, the Animal Control Committee, the county commission as a whole and myself, have been committed and working to making the animal shelter the best it can be for the citizens of Hardin County,” Davis said.
Chester County Independent
Chester County Mayor commends county response to freeze
The Chester County Commission met Monday evening, Jan. 23 with 16 of 18 in attendance, Commissioners Dwight Bingham and Mike Alexander absent. Chester County High School Senior Class President Stewart Brown addressed the board, along with fellow students, Fonta Burnett, Anna Bolton and Evans Bailey, requesting a donation toward Project Graduation. The board unanimously approved a donation of $1,000.
actionnews5.com
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lam. Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident. Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made...
Comments / 0