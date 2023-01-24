Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas head coach Bill Self addresses three-game losing streak ahead of blue-blood showdown with Kentucky
Kansas' losing streak stretched to three with a 75-69 road loss to Baylor on Monday, marking just the fourth time the Jayhawks have dropped three in a row in the Bill Self era (2003-). Now tied for fourth place in the Big 12 with a 5-3 record, the Jayhawks take a brief break from conference play for Saturday's showdown against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, where they will look to avoid dropping four-straight games for the first time under Self.
Kansas facing a much ‘different’ Kentucky team than a month ago, Bill Self says
Kansas head coach Bill Self is preparing the Jayhawks for a trip to Lexington to battle the Kentucky Wildcats, who suddenly have momentum after recent struggles. Self previewed the matchup between the two storied programs during his meeting with the media on Thursday. "This is a different Kentucky team than...
BOOM!! Football Hits Scholarship Limit
What seemed like a pipe dream a few short years ago, maybe even a few short months ago, has become reality. The KU football team has hit the scholarship limit according to my count for 2023. With the most recent portal entry window closed as of January 18th and Jacoby Davis’s commitment to the Jayhawks on Sunday, my scholarship roster count for KU is at 85. How did the Jayhawks get here so “quickly”? Hope. Hope got KU to where they are today. Hope, embodied by Lance Leipold and his staff, has brought winning and the prospect of continued winning to Lawrence, Kansas.
Kentucky vs Kansas: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge
When it comes to name brand alone, there is no bigger matchup in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge than Kentucky hosting Kansas inside Rupp Arena. A pair of college basketball programs who are no stranger to each other, this is the fifth meeting between the two in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, as well as a rematch from last season in which Kentucky defeated Kansas in Lawrence, 80-62.
Bill Self isn't worried about Kansas despite three-game losing skid, but he should be
The Kansas Jayhawks are the defending national champions, so they'll without a doubt get everybody's best shot this season. Outside of No. 22 Tennessee beating Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis, everyone else's best shot wasn't enough as the Jayhawks blazed out to a 16-1 record to start the season.
Two Kansas establishments and chef make the cut as James Beard Awards semifinalists
Grab your keys and be sure to bring along a healthy appetite. Kansas’ semifinalists include a bar, a restaurant and a chef.
On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
It's the calm before the AFC Championship storm at Kansas City hotels
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express, it's the calm before the AFC Championship storm. “ It's cool. Then really exciting as well,” Pamela Hayward said. The excitement for the Kansas City Chiefs' big game started early last Sunday afternoon for Hayward, a...
1 Shot is all it takes
Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
KC engineering firm that lost out on bid to build new airport is awarded $62M
With a vote of 4-to-2, the Kansas City Public Schools Board of Directors approved a plan to close two elementary schools in the fall of 2023. Detectives are investigating after human remains were found near the Blue River Water Treatment Plant in Kansas City early Wednesday morning. Local man does...
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
Kansas City's 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
Kansas City is entering the new year with big stomachs and even bigger award nominations.
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born in Kansas
Monoamniotic twins, commonly known as 'MoMo' twins, make up less than 0.1 percent of all pregnancies.
Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University
Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
Kia dragged under semi truck on I-435 from State Line Road to Lackman Road
A Kia Forte was trapped under a semi truck after a collision at Interstate 435 and State Line Road in Leawood, Kansas, and dragged by the semi truck to the area of I-435 and Lackman Road.
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
