ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kansas head coach Bill Self addresses three-game losing streak ahead of blue-blood showdown with Kentucky

Kansas' losing streak stretched to three with a 75-69 road loss to Baylor on Monday, marking just the fourth time the Jayhawks have dropped three in a row in the Bill Self era (2003-). Now tied for fourth place in the Big 12 with a 5-3 record, the Jayhawks take a brief break from conference play for Saturday's showdown against Kentucky at Rupp Arena, where they will look to avoid dropping four-straight games for the first time under Self.
LAWRENCE, KS
rockchalktalk.com

BOOM!! Football Hits Scholarship Limit

What seemed like a pipe dream a few short years ago, maybe even a few short months ago, has become reality. The KU football team has hit the scholarship limit according to my count for 2023. With the most recent portal entry window closed as of January 18th and Jacoby Davis’s commitment to the Jayhawks on Sunday, my scholarship roster count for KU is at 85. How did the Jayhawks get here so “quickly”? Hope. Hope got KU to where they are today. Hope, embodied by Lance Leipold and his staff, has brought winning and the prospect of continued winning to Lawrence, Kansas.
LAWRENCE, KS
FanSided

Kentucky vs Kansas: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge

When it comes to name brand alone, there is no bigger matchup in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge than Kentucky hosting Kansas inside Rupp Arena. A pair of college basketball programs who are no stranger to each other, this is the fifth meeting between the two in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, as well as a rematch from last season in which Kentucky defeated Kansas in Lawrence, 80-62.
LEXINGTON, KY
showmeinstitute.org

On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM

1 Shot is all it takes

Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
OSKALOOSA, KS
KCTV 5

School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Man sentenced to death for quadruple murder sues State of Kansas

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County man sentenced to death for the killing of his wife, daughters, and grandmother-in-law is looking to overturn his conviction in a lawsuit against the state. In a civil lawsuit reported by Osage County News, James Kahler claims the state of Kansas violated his...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University

Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy