northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
kttn.com
Judge says Missouri House rule limiting access to public records is constitutional
(Missouri Independent) – A Cole County judge has concluded that a rule implemented by the Missouri House in 2019 allowing lawmakers to withhold certain information from public records does not violate the state constitution. The lawsuit was filed by Mark Pedroli, founder of the Sunshine and Government Accountability Project....
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule
In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
adastraradio.com
Labor a top legislative issue for Minnesota Pork
Issues surrounding the ag workforce top the list of legislative priorities for the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. Lauren Servick is director of public policy and engagement. “Obviously labor has been a big discussion lately in our state legislature (so) being involved in those conversations and helping them understand how the...
mymoinfo.com
Representative Wright on State Employee Pay Raises
(Jefferson City ) With a turn-over rate of 27-percent for state employees, Missouri Governor Mike Parson wats an immediate raise for them. State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington says this comes in addition to the seven and half percent increase from last year. Overnight shift workers at state prisons and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Senate Hits the Gas on Controversial Education Package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)-...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Does Missouri require made-in-America flag purchases for state government?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign a bill on flags tomorrow (Thursday, January 26, 2023). It will require flags bought with Arkansas’ public money to be made in the United States. A state representative from Yellville, Ark., sponsored the bill on flags. It’s House Bill 1023. It quickly moved from the house into the Arkansas Senate after its introduction.
Four bills making initiative petition process harder passed by Missouri House committee
A Missouri House committee approved four versions of proposals to overhaul the initiative petition process Thursday on party-line votes, despite warnings of well-funded opposition if lawmakers put one on the ballot. The differences among the competing proposals were enough that House Elections Committee Chairwoman Peggy McGaugh, R-Carrollton, said she didn’t feel comfortable combining them. “I […] The post Four bills making initiative petition process harder passed by Missouri House committee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
orangeandbluepress.com
Amended Tax Relief Legislation Includes Tax Deduction For Expecting Parents
Missouri Representative Doug Richey proposes to extend the tax break for dependents to parents who are expecting a child. Missouri Representative Doug Richey in his amended tax relief legislation allows the state’s existing tax deduction for dependents to also apply to pre-born children. The Missouri law includes taxpayers that would allow the $ 1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to pregnancies. Richey’s HB 457 would allow parents to also deduct $1,200 for each pre-born child.
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
KYTV
Missouri Governor wants Master Plan on Aging to improve policies and programs for rapidly-growing senior population
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Increasing the quality of life for those 60 and older is the goal of an executive order recently signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. According to a news release by the governor’s office, Executive Order 23-01 establishes a Master Plan on Aging to help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging and help Missourians to age with dignity.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri to reclaim 10,000 acres of abandoned coal mines
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is expected to reclaim more than 10,000 acres of abandoned coal mine sites across the state. The department recently received $5.8 million in federal funding for reclamation efforts. Missouri DNR received the funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Officials...
fox13memphis.com
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
adastraradio.com
MO Farm Bureau’s health plan ask starts in the Senate
Missouri Farm Bureau has asked the state’s Senate Insurance and Banking Committee to back a bill giving farmers and ranchers another health care option. President Garrett Hawkins says the bill provides an exception for the non-profit membership organization to offer a health plan and it was outlined as a priority during the annual meeting.
Government Technology
Missouri Counties Receive $15M Infusion for Broadband Expansion
(TNS) — Lawrence and Vernon counties will be among those served through grant-funded projects to expand broadband services. The Missouri Department of Economic Development on Monday awarded $261 million through the American Rescue Plan Act's Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program for projects to expand and improve Internet access across the state, Gov. Mike Parson announced. The projects are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate Internet access, he said in a news release.
adastraradio.com
IFCA anticipating Illinois legislation banning important pesticides
The Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association is keeping a close eye out for any pesticide related legislation being introduced in the new General Assembly. President KJ Johnson tells Brownfield he expects there to be debates about atrazine, chlorpyrifos and Round-Up, but based on congressional action last year, he thinks a ban on dicamba and neonicotinoids could move quickly this year.
Mo DNR Receives More Than $5.8M in Federal Money to Reclaim Abandoned Coal Mine Sites
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will receive more than $5.8 million in new federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites across the state. Allocated through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the department will use the funding to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites to protect public safety and the environment. This funding is in addition to the $3 million the department has been receiving annually from the U.S. Department of Interior for reclamation projects.
Opposite corners of Missouri getting one third of $261M in ARPA broadband funds
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday more than $90 million of a $261 million broadband infrastructure grant will go to opposite corners of rural Missouri. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act broadband infrastructure grant program and will be distributed to 22 companies for 60 projects. The funds are expected to connect more than 55,000 locations without adequate internet access. White River Valley...
adastraradio.com
Wisconsin farmer confident about spring inputs
A western Wisconsin farmer says his spring crop inputs are lined up with one exception. Tom Gillis from River Falls tells Brownfield he did get some applications done in the fall. “We already applied our dry fertilizer, and haven’t locked in our nitrogen source yet. Other than that, most everything else has been promised as good to go.”
krcu.org
Missouri Senate education committee passes Parents' Bill of Rights
Legislation to establish a Parents' Bill of Rights, which includes requiring Missouri school districts to provide parents with curriculum information and prohibiting the teaching of certain diversity-based topics such as critical race theory, is headed to the state Senate. Members of the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee voted 6-3...
