Weapon found at Clay Elementary School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A weapon was discovered on the campus of Clay Elementary School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal, a parent notified administration of a weapon on campus. School leaders and the school's resource officer found the person believed to be responsible for the...
Winter Birmingham Restaurant Week helps grow locally-owned restaurants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local organization is highlighting restaurants and food trucks: It's time to dig into Birmingham Restaurant Week. Birmingham Restaurant Week is a 14-year-long tradition. While some businesses struggled to survive during the pandemic, others are expanding and moving from food trucks to full restaurants. "Why not?...
More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados

Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
Writings targeting Jewish community found on University of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama has taken action after offensive writings were found on campus. According to posts on Twitter from the University, anonymous "chalkings" were found which contained concerning language targeting the Jewish community. The University stated those "chalkings" have been removed, and an investigation is...
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

JeffCo Funding for BSC Would Be ‘Very Difficult,’ Commission President Says

Jimmie Stephens said Tuesday that it is very difficult to give public dollars to a private institution. The Jefferson County Commission president was asked by media after Tuesday’s committee meeting whether there was any update on Jefferson County possibly allotting funds to help Birmingham-Southern College, the private liberal arts college in Birmingham’s Bush Hills Neighborhood.
Helena company fined in 2017 worker death

A federal judge Tuesday levied more than $400,000 in penalties and restitution to a Helena business over safety regulation violations that resulted in the 2017 death of an Alabaster woman. U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon sentenced ABC Polymer Industries following the company’s guilty plea earlier this month. ABC...
The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham announces 2023 Emerging Leaders class

By improving productivity and training future leaders, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham developed a one-year emerging leaders program, and today, Jan. 24, their team announced the 2023 class. Keep reading to hear all about the new class joining the Kiwanis Club. What is the Kiwanis Emerging Leaders Program?. This program...
Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
2 women from Anniston died after crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — Two women died after a collision between two vehicles in Calhoun County. The Alabama State Troopers reported Karen Tatum, 60, and Karen Pope, 36, died as a result of the crash on Choccolocco Road, several miles east of Anniston on Jan. 24. The state troopers...
