Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Related
Legal records show recent public outcry against Parking Enforcement Systems is nothing new
Birmingham city officials are looking into recent, ongoing complaints about the practices of a towing company responsible for taking vehicles from many downtown parking lots, but grievances against the company date back at least a decade. The company, Parking Enforcement Systems, has been subject to previous review and current scrutiny...
wvtm13.com
Weapon found at Clay Elementary School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A weapon was discovered on the campus of Clay Elementary School. According to a letter sent by the school's principal, a parent notified administration of a weapon on campus. School leaders and the school's resource officer found the person believed to be responsible for the...
Local developers bringing apartments, restaurants, and entertainment spaces to Birmingham in 2023
Developers in Birmingham have already begun working on over $28 million worth of renovation and construction in the area since the beginning of 2023. Local contractors Brasfield & Gorrie are the top commercial permit recipient so far in January. The company is currently working on three projects that total nearly $4 million.
Early Work Begins on Tuscaloosa’s ‘Transformational’ $66 Million McWright’s Ferry Road Extension
Workers took the first steps toward transforming northern Tuscaloosa last week as they laid the groundwork for the extension of McWright's Ferry Road, mayor Walt Maddox said Thursday. In his weekly Mayor's Minute message, Maddox touted what the project will mean for Tuscaloosa residents living north of the Black Warrior...
wvtm13.com
Winter Birmingham Restaurant Week helps grow locally-owned restaurants
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local organization is highlighting restaurants and food trucks: It's time to dig into Birmingham Restaurant Week. Birmingham Restaurant Week is a 14-year-long tradition. While some businesses struggled to survive during the pandemic, others are expanding and moving from food trucks to full restaurants. "Why not?...
wvtm13.com
More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados
Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
wdhn.com
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Classes have been cancelled for the day at Mortimer Jordan High School after a staff member was killed in an on-campus accident Wednesday morning. According to John Huddleston with the Jefferson County Schools, a member of the school’s staff was involved in an accident...
wvtm13.com
Writings targeting Jewish community found on University of Alabama campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama has taken action after offensive writings were found on campus. According to posts on Twitter from the University, anonymous "chalkings" were found which contained concerning language targeting the Jewish community. The University stated those "chalkings" have been removed, and an investigation is...
JeffCo Funding for BSC Would Be ‘Very Difficult,’ Commission President Says
Jimmie Stephens said Tuesday that it is very difficult to give public dollars to a private institution. The Jefferson County Commission president was asked by media after Tuesday’s committee meeting whether there was any update on Jefferson County possibly allotting funds to help Birmingham-Southern College, the private liberal arts college in Birmingham’s Bush Hills Neighborhood.
Helena company fined in 2017 worker death
A federal judge Tuesday levied more than $400,000 in penalties and restitution to a Helena business over safety regulation violations that resulted in the 2017 death of an Alabaster woman. U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon sentenced ABC Polymer Industries following the company’s guilty plea earlier this month. ABC...
wvtm13.com
Construction worker believed to be murdered in string of robberies targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In 2022, the Birmingham Police Department began noticing a scary trend, an unprecedented number of robberies targeting the Hispanic Community. BPD tells WVTM 13 at least 40 attacks targeting the group happened in just October. The latest robbery ended in the murder of Roman Gonzales. Gonzales...
wbrc.com
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County against Alabama Clinical Schools; Universal Health Services (UHS); the Alabama Clinical Schools’ Director of Residential Services that alleges an 11-year-old boy was injured multiple times due to physical abuse by facility employees. The following information was...
Bham Now
The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham announces 2023 Emerging Leaders class
By improving productivity and training future leaders, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham developed a one-year emerging leaders program, and today, Jan. 24, their team announced the 2023 class. Keep reading to hear all about the new class joining the Kiwanis Club. What is the Kiwanis Emerging Leaders Program?. This program...
wbrc.com
Towing mishap caught on camera; nearby restaurants say predatory towing been going on for years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tow truck driver in downtown appears to damage a car in the lot plus the car they were towing and just drives away. Neighboring businesses and customers say Parking Enforcement System’s actions are getting out of hand. Parking Enforcement System, Inc. is getting fresh...
Bham Now
Pet Paradise– a boarding, grooming, & vet care facility opening first Alabama location in Hoover
Pet Paradise will be opening a new grooming, boarding and veterinary care facility in 2023. The company currently has 50 locations across nine states but the Tattersall Park project will be their first location in Alabama. Pet Paradise journey to Hoover. In 2021, the Hoover City Council gave approval for...
wvtm13.com
Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
wvtm13.com
Community leaders offer safe spaces for kids after recent gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With recent shootings across the country and even here in Birmingham, many local organizations are pushing their mission to keep kids safe and off the streets. Staff with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and the Huffman High School band have one goal —...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Mountain Brook residents irked with lengthy construction on expensive house
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
wvtm13.com
2 women from Anniston died after crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — Two women died after a collision between two vehicles in Calhoun County. The Alabama State Troopers reported Karen Tatum, 60, and Karen Pope, 36, died as a result of the crash on Choccolocco Road, several miles east of Anniston on Jan. 24. The state troopers...
Comments / 0