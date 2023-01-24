ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cuse.com

Four Orange Score in Victory Against RIT

Four Syracuse skaters tallied goals and goaltender Arielle DeSmet recorded 24 saves in a 4-1 win against RIT on Wednesday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Orange captain Lauren Bellefontaine recorded three points on a goal and two assists, increasing her career point total to 105, which ties for third on the Syracuse record list and ranks 30th in College Hockey America history.
Syracuse Tennis Continues Homestand This Weekend

Syracuse tennis is back on the court this weekend with two matches against Cornell (0-2) and Delaware (0-0) on tap. The Orange (2-0) face the Big Red at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at Drumlins Country Club followed by a clash with the Blue Hens at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.
'Cuse Comeback Falls Short; Series Continues Wednesday Night

Game Details: vs. RIT, January 25th (6 pm) Syracuse fought back from a 4-0 first period deficit to get within one, 4-3, early in the third period, but could not get the equalizer in a loss at RIT. The Tigers scored an empty net goal with 50 seconds left for the final score of 5-3. Syracuse (8-17-1 overall, 5-4 CHA) will host the Tigers in the second game of the home-and-home series on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 pm at Tennity Ice Pavilion.
'Cuse Set for Meets in NYC and Boston

Syracuse will head to two separate meets this weekend, with a group of mostly sprinters headed to the Dr. Sander Invitational in New York City, while the Orange distance runners head to Boston for the John Thomas Invitational. Dr. Sander Invitational. Dates: Friday-Saturday. Location: The Armory. Live Results: Here. Watch:...
