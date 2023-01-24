Game Details: vs. RIT, January 25th (6 pm) Syracuse fought back from a 4-0 first period deficit to get within one, 4-3, early in the third period, but could not get the equalizer in a loss at RIT. The Tigers scored an empty net goal with 50 seconds left for the final score of 5-3. Syracuse (8-17-1 overall, 5-4 CHA) will host the Tigers in the second game of the home-and-home series on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 pm at Tennity Ice Pavilion.

