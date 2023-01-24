Read full article on original website
LeBron James Looked Absolutely Disappointed While Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Argue On The Bench
LeBron James looked defeated while Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder fought.
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pat Riley Thinks LeBron James Has Shot At Winning Championship With Los Angeles Lakers
In an ESPN interview, Riley says LeBron is playing for titles, not scoring records
Jae Crowder trade odds, speculation includes Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks
The Jae Crowder saga continues with the Phoenix Suns, but a new set of odds offers hope the NBA team could soon trade the forward, who has not played all season for the team. Bookies.com released NBA trade deadline team odds for Crowder and it has the Miami Heat as the favorite, at +275, or a 26.7% implied probability.
Reports Of A "Rift" Between Miami Hurricanes And Chaminade-Madonna Coaches Are Being Refuted
Is there a strained relationship between the Miami Hurricanes and Chaminade-Madonna Prep? Reports of this have been refuted, Alex Donno reports.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out
The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Twists Ankle Against Spurs on Half-Court Heave
Anthony Davis returned to the basketball court for the first time since December 16 Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers were very happy to have their superstar back, and he very quickly made an impact. Through three quarters, Davis has 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Yardbarker
Trail Blazers Aiming for Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline
Without offering specific targets, Haynes identified those needs as shooting, size and overall depth — as the Blazers have no intention of playing the NBA Draft Lottery. Instead, they seem to be focused on a playoff push. At 22-25, they currently sit in 13th place in the Western Conference....
Young fans traveled 4,400 miles to see Jimmy Butler play. After missing game, he did this
Heat’s Jimmy Butler meets young fans that traveled 4,400 miles to see him play
Jalen Rose Says He Called Out Skip Bayless—Not Stephen A. Smith
Cowboys playoff losses and sports media drama go together like peanut butter and jelly.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks have standing offers for Cam Reddish
It’s a foregone conclusion that Cam Reddish has played his last game as a member of the New York Knicks. It’s just a matter of when and not if the former lottery pick will be traded. The latest intel from Ian Begley of SNY has the Knicks receiving...
Yardbarker
Chiefs' WR headlines potential Browns free-agent additions
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Browns disappointed in 2022, finishing 7-10 after acquiring franchise QB Deshaun Watson last offseason. Cleveland must make splashy moves to contend in the AFC North. Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders. Signing Payne to a multi-year deal could solidify a longtime...
