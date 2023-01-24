Or maybe that's the BMnyNT (Baby Mutant not yet Ninja Turtles) TMNT: The Last Ronin told the story of the end of the last of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Michelangelo, as he embarked on a quest to avenge his three fallen brothers, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael. But it also set the stage for a new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles whose adventures will take place in the time after the end of The Last Ronin.

17 HOURS AGO