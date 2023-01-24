Read full article on original website
Netflix to Add 'That Girl Lay Lay' Season 2 on February 24
Netflix will add the first part of That Girl Lay Lay season two in the U.S. and internationally on Thursday, February 24. The news was first reported by our friends over at What's on Netflix. That Girl Lay Lay follows Lay Lay (Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High), an avatar...
Did you know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... (PART 5) | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Did you know in Avatar: The Last Airbender... (PART 5) | Avatar #Shorts | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Did you Know that in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Aang and Katara have their own love song? (And properly named “Avatar’s Love”!) 💕. Stream Avatar: The Last Airbender and...
Nickelodeon Stars REACT To Old Shows (Pt. 1) | #Shorts | NickRewind
Nickelodeon Stars REACT To Old Shows (Pt. 1) | #Shorts | NickRewind. Remember Robbie Shapiro from Victorious? NickRewind got the man himself, Matt Bennett, to return to set and react to some of his cringiest scenes from the Nickelodeon classic!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on...
Star Trek Online: Refractions Launch Trailer | Epic Games
Star Trek Online: Refractions Launch Trailer | Epic Games. The Terran Empire threat has been fully realized – Emperor Crusher, who has become one with The Other, is now wielding its terrifying power and heading to Earth, leaving a path of digitized destruction in his wake. Find a way with allies new and old to put a stop to the Emperor’s reign of terror. Gates McFadden makes her Star Trek Online debut as Terran Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Wil Wheaton reprises his role as Terran Emperor Crusher.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
How to Stream 'Wolf Pack' for FREE on Paramount+
Stream Wolf Pack now exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Prey for survival. Wolf Pack, the new thriller series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, is here!. Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded...
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for January 26, 2023 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for January 26, 2023 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups' Episode on January 27
Catch a brand new PAW Patrol "Aqua Pups" episode, premiering Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT), only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!. The PAW Patrol is diving in to a whole new world of adventures, with fin-tastic new friends, including a merpup named Coral, and Merpup magic! But when trouble bubbles up, it's up to these Aqua Pups to save to save Puplantis! PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups, new adventures every Friday all month long during January 2023!
Monster High Mysteries Ep 7: Deuce Chases a Mysterious Suspect! | Monster High
Monster High Mysteries Ep 7: Deuce Chases a Mysterious Suspect! | Monster High. Deuce and the ghouls get top secret info from Headmistress Bloodgood to get them closer to finding who has been creeping around Monster High to stop the rally! But things take a turn when Deuce accidentally uses his powers turning Frankie Stein, Draculaura and Heath into stone! Follow them into the underground tunnels to see if they catch the mysterious suspect!
Extra Extra: Year-round shorts guys must be loving these conditions
Because even if it did snow, they probably wouldn't care, here are your end-of-day links: Day care in New York City is horribly expensive, a school bus (without passengers) crashed into a NJ house, a bottle of Sex Panther is being auctioned off, and more. [ more › ]
Watch Your Favourite Toons in 6 Languages | Voot Kids India
Watch Your Favourite Toons in 6 Languages | Voot Kids. What’s better than watching your favourite toons? 🤔. Now binge on it all in 6 languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada, only on #VootKids 🥳. Download Voot Kids today 👇. Nickelodeon Continues to Dominate As India’s No.1...
Paramount+ to Premiere 'The Challenge: World Championship' on March 8
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES “THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP” TO PREMIERE WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8. The First-Ever Global “Challenge” Tournament to Feature 14 Series Veterans Competing with Champions and MVPs from Around the World. Jan. 25, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced that the highly anticipated global tournament THE CHALLENGE: WORLD...
Meet the Next Generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Or maybe that's the BMnyNT (Baby Mutant not yet Ninja Turtles) TMNT: The Last Ronin told the story of the end of the last of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Michelangelo, as he embarked on a quest to avenge his three fallen brothers, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael. But it also set the stage for a new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles whose adventures will take place in the time after the end of The Last Ronin.
Super! Italy to Premiere 'Warped!' on February 6
Nick News Brief: Super!, the free-to-air (FTA) Italian kids’ channel owned and operated by Paramount Global Italia, will premiere Nickelodeon’s popular live-action comedy series Warped! La fumetteria! on Monday 6th February 2023 at 20:45!. Super (Italia/Italy) Pubblicità/Continuity - 26/01/2023. È possibile vedere altri spettacoli di Nick su...
Throwback To Lainey Wilson’s Awesome Cover Of The Classic Dolly Parton And Porter Wagoner Duet, “Better Move It On Home”
Lainey Wilson had a helluva a year in 2022. From releasing her Bell Bottom Country album, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone, and even a couple big award show wins, it’s exciting to think about what more she’ll do this year. But today, I wanna throw it back to a baby-faced Lainey singing Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner’s “Better Move It On Home” years back. The song was written by Ray Griff and first recorded in 1970, and […] The post Throwback To Lainey Wilson’s Awesome Cover Of The Classic Dolly Parton And Porter Wagoner Duet, “Better Move It On Home” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOOM! Studios Unveils First Look at 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #2'
Invasion & Certain Doom in MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II #2. Highly Anticipated Sequel of the Hit Comic Book Series Continues in January 2023. BOOM! Studios, under license by Hasbro, Inc., a global branded entertainment leader, and in partnership with IDW, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Consumer Products, is proud to reveal an exclusive first look at MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II #2, the next issue of the highly anticipated sequel comic book series from acclaimed writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Rogue Sun), fan-favorite artist Dan Mora (World’s Finest, Once & Future), colorist Raúl Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. The sequel comic book series continues in the world of the hit crossover in the all-new adventure with fan-favorite teen fighting teams in January 2023.
How to Get A One-Month Free Trial of Noggin
Noggin makes learning a real treat all year round! Download the Noggin app or visit Noggin.com and start your 30-day FREE trial today!. Designed for kids aged 2 to 7, Noggin is Nickelodeon's personalized, interactive learning platform developed by education experts and starring your child's favorite Nick Jr. characters. Kids learn important skills for school and life as they play on Noggin – engaging with an ever-expanding library of books, learning games, activities, exclusive shorts, plus 1,000+ ad-free episodes of popular series, like PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Blue's Clues & You! Backed by research, Noggin's specialized educational approach is designed to build your child's math, literacy, and wellness skills while developing their curiosity and social and emotional learning. Inspire your kids to learn, explore, and grow with Noggin! Join Noggin today by downloading the app or subscribe at www.noggin.com.
City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah to Host Nickelodeon Rocks This Winter
Sharjah, UAE -- Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer, PAW Patrol’s Chase and Marshall, Shimmer and Shine along with SpongeBob SquarePants will be dancing their way to City Centre Al Zahia’s Central Galleria from 26 January – 5 February 2023. Families can get in the groove as the...
ToyTopic Announces Seasonal PAW Patrol Plush Range
ToyTopic has secured a licence from Paramount to market seasonal PAW Patrol plush for UK, Ireland & Channel Islands. ToyTopic is launching its Paw Patrol plush range for autumn/winter 2023 with Christmas themed pups. A selection of Easter, Halloween and Valentines themed plush will follow in 2024, all available in small, medium, large and pocket money sizes.
