Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Emma Gilbert Scores 8 goals to Lead Dos Pueblos at SoCal Invite, Santa Barbara Splits Games

Emma Gilbert scored a season-high eight goals to lead the Dos Pueblos to a 15-7 win over Mira Costa in the opening round of the SoCal Girls Invite Thursday. Alina King dished out six assists and Megan Garner knocked away 14 blocks for the Chargers. They led by five at 11-6 going into the fourth quarter and put the game away with a 4-1 advantage in the final frame.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Girls Fall to Oxnard 57-39; Rematch Saturday

The Dos Pueblos girls fell 57-39 Thursday to an Oxnard team fighting for the Channel League lead. “Credit to Oxnard, they played really well and came out aggressive,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “Every game is a must win game for us from here on out,” he added....
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Goalie Megan Garner Shuts Out Buena in 16-0 Charger Win

The Dos Pueblos girls bounced back from their first Channel League loss Tuesday by shutting out Buena at home on Wednesday with a 16-0 rout. Megan Garner held the shutout against the visitors, including 12 blocks and two steals. Emma Gilbert, in her last home league game, led the offense...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Basketball: San Marcos Girls Suffer Third Straight League Loss

San Marcos had a tough shooting night and suffered a 42-35 Channel League girls basketball loss at Buena on Tuesday night. “We got off to a slow start offensively tonight, missing layups and shots that as a team we normally knock down,” said coach Tiffany Simms. “Defensively we played a solid game and held their top scorer Karisma Lewis to only four points. But weren’t able to shut down the next man up.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Wrestling: Run of 4 Straight Pins Carry Santa Barbara Past Pacifica

The Santa Barbara High wrestling team recorded four straight pins and defeated Pacifica, 45-31, in the final Channel League dual meet of the season on Tuesday night in Oxnard. Benicio Holland-Garica, Angel Parra, Jonathan Hernandez Mora and Jose Escobar won their bouts by fall to give the Dons the lead for good.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Boys Hold off Pacifica for a 46-44 Win

The Dos Pueblos boys held off Pacifica at the end of a roller-coaster Channel League game Wednesday for a 46-44 win. Both teams were able to take leads of up to six points during the game, but the other would then go on a run to tie or take the lead.
PACIFICA, CA
Noozhawk

Three Santa Ynez Wrestlers Honored on Senior Night

The Santa Ynez boys wrestlers celebrated Senior Night in a 43-36 loss to Santa Maria — going 7-1 in contested matches but forfeiting at six weights. “This loss was bittersweet for the Pirates,” said coach Chantalle Castellanos. “Although the score shows a loss, we have to count this as a win for our small varsity squad.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB’s ‘Cardiac Kids’ Pull Off Another 4th-Quarter Comeback to Defeat Hawaii, 72-69

For the second straight game, an outstanding defensive performance in the second half proved to be the difference for the UCSB women’s basketball team. Trailing by as many 20 points in the third quarter, the Gauchos flipped the script on visiting Hawaii and downed the Rainbow Wahine, 72-69, behind an impressive 25-point third quarter. It was UCSB’s highest output in a single period since scoring 32 in the second quarter against Cal Lutheran earlier this year.
HONOLULU, HI
Noozhawk

UCSB Picked to Win Big West by D1Baseball

UC Santa Barbara baseball was picked to win its second straight Big West championship and make a fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance in D1Baseball’s recent Big West season preview. Gaucho pitchers Mike Gutierrez and Tyler Bremner also received preseason awards — Pitcher of the Year for Gutierrez and Freshman...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Laguna Blanca Boys Fall to Strong Second Half from Dunn

The Laguna Blanca boys could not maintain the momentum of a halftime lead and fell to Frontier League leader Dunn 67-43 Wednesday. The Owls led 31-30 at the break, and then the Earwigs came out with sharp shooting and defense. The Owls had trouble generating offense. “We had a great...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Cate Football Players Earn CIF Honors

Cate had three players selected to the All CIF-Southern Section 8-player football teams for Division 2. Junior Kristian Curtis was named to the first-team defensive unit. Junior Mushin Abdul Hakim and senior Jack Whelan were picked to an overall second team. There are two divisions of 8-player football in the...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

