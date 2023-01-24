Read full article on original website
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
KRON4
Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night’s mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. “Oakland is a resilient town with...
SFGate
Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa arrested a suspect in a stabbing reported Tuesday night outside a grocery store. Police arrested Kimberlei Bernard, 44, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an investigation of a stabbing reported at 11:46 p.m. at a Safeway in the 1700 block of Marlow Road, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.
KRON4
5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person was shot during the altercation, according to officials.
Deadly Oakland shooting occurred during filming of a music video, police say
The shooting occurred while 40 or 50 people were gathered to film a music video, according to multiple media reports.
SFGate
Early Morning Shooting Leaves Man Dead
A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Tracy, police said. At 1:13 a.m., police received reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Police said a man was found at the scene but he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Police...
KRON4
Antioch patrol officer under investigation resigns
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – While a joint FBI and District Attorney investigation looms over a group of patrol officers in Antioch, the mayor and police chief say recruiting for the short-staffed department has improved in recent months. By the end of January, in a continued effort to build trust...
5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
1 person killed in fire at SF apartment complex, SFFD says
Bystanders also rescued three people from the apartment, who did not require medical attention.
Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro
Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California. It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.
Oakland police fear deadly music video shooting could fuel more bloodshed
Multiple shooters opened fire on dozens of people recording a music video in a deadly Northern California gang attack that Oakland police fear will spark retaliatory bloodshed, authorities said Tuesday. The latest mass shooting happened in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. PT Monday as bullets...
SFGate
Police Roundup 7 People Suspected Of Organizing, Promoting Sideshows
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Tuesday arrested seven people suspected of promoting and organizing illegal sideshows, the department said. According to police, the department's Property Crime Team has been focusing for two years on illegal sideshows -- dangerous impromptu gatherings of cars in intersections driven recklessly, perform tricky maneuvers, clog traffic and take up police time and resources that could be spent elsewhere.
Berkeley police seek help to ID man who allegedly tried to kidnap woman
The video shows a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman near the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday evening.
SFGate
Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80
RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
KTVU FOX 2
Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Oakland mass shooting occurred during music video shoot, likely gang-related: OPD
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Seven people were injured and one person was killed in Oakland Monday night, in a shooting the Oakland Police Department said is possibly gang-related. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. at 5910 MacArthur Boulevard where a music video shoot was underway at the time, police confirmed Tuesday. Upon arriving at […]
Shooting at California gas station leaves 8 people injured, 1 person dead: police
Oakland Police announced that eight people were shot at a gas station Monday night. One person died in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint
OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
