ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4

Search continues for suspects in Oakland mass shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are still searching for the people involved in Monday night’s mass shooting, which killed one man and injured multiple others. Wednesday, a new Oakland city councilmember talked with KRON4 about his plan to decrease gun violence. “Oakland is a resilient town with...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa arrested a suspect in a stabbing reported Tuesday night outside a grocery store. Police arrested Kimberlei Bernard, 44, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an investigation of a stabbing reported at 11:46 p.m. at a Safeway in the 1700 block of Marlow Road, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4

5 arrests made in armed robbery in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested five suspects in connect with an armed robbery reported in Campbell Wednesday morning, according to the Campbell Police Department. Police said the five suspects stole thousands in merchandise from San Jose Camera on the 1600 block of South Winchester Boulevard. The suspects were armed with guns and one person was shot during the altercation, according to officials.
CAMPBELL, CA
SFGate

Early Morning Shooting Leaves Man Dead

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Tracy, police said. At 1:13 a.m., police received reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Peerless Court. Police said a man was found at the scene but he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. Police...
TRACY, CA
KRON4

Antioch patrol officer under investigation resigns

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – While a joint FBI and District Attorney investigation looms over a group of patrol officers in Antioch, the mayor and police chief say recruiting for the short-staffed department has improved in recent months. By the end of January, in a continued effort to build trust...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Roundup 7 People Suspected Of Organizing, Promoting Sideshows

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa on Tuesday arrested seven people suspected of promoting and organizing illegal sideshows, the department said. According to police, the department's Property Crime Team has been focusing for two years on illegal sideshows -- dangerous impromptu gatherings of cars in intersections driven recklessly, perform tricky maneuvers, clog traffic and take up police time and resources that could be spent elsewhere.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Update: Man Dies In Collision On Interstate 80

RICHMOND(BCN) The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer. Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Brazen armed thieves rob Oakland convenience store at gunpoint

OAKLAND -- Five young thieves strolled into an Oakland convenience store over the weekend, pulled out a handgun on the clerk and stole thousands of dollars. The brazen crime was captured on surveillance video. Oakland police investigators said the incident took place on Saturday night just before midnight in a West Oakland convenience store.On video, you can see the five thieves -- wearing black masks and hoodies -- walk into the store and calmly approach the clerk.They first ask for purchase tobacco. When the clerk asked for their IDs, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded cash.At one point a customer walked in. The thieves quickly ran out of the store, escaping with thousands of dollars and fistful of tobacco products.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy