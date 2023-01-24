Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
Monterey Park, an Asian cultural hub, shaken by mass shooting: 'It's all about community'
The Monterey Park mass shooting has only sharpened residents' feelings about what makes the tight-knit community so special, and worth protecting.
orangecountyzest.com
Lunar New Year at Irvine Spectrum Center
This Saturday, January 28 from 11am – 2pm, welcome luck and tranquility into your Lunar New Year at Irvine Spectrum Center. Witness awe-inspiring traditional Lion Dances, powerful martial arts demonstrations and so much more you won’t want to miss.* Plus, check out Irvine Spectrum Center’s vibrant Lunar New Year Gift Guide to wear your luck year-round.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cast and crew visit Monterey Park to honor shooting victims
The cast and crew of the Oscar-nominated film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" honored the victims of the Monterey Park massacre with a touching Lunar New Year celebration at one of the city's popular restaurants.
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
Mass shootings turn spotlight on mental health needs of Asian Americans
Limited access to mental health resources, especially among seniors, plus a changing attitude toward guns following increased violence against Asian Americans, may have played a role in the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, community leaders say. According to research published by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, AAPI-identifying individuals have the lowest help-seeking rate among all racial groups. About one in five AAPI adults with a mental illness has received treatments as of 2019. ...
fuller.edu
Statement on Monterey Park Shooting
Fuller Theological Seminary mourns the loss of the victims killed in the shooting at our neighboring Monterey Park. We also pray for those injured and the family and friends impacted by these devastating events. Having this tragedy on Lunar New Year makes these events especially painful. This time of year should be spent in celebration with family and friends, not in fear and uncertainty. Amidst the continuing reality of anti-Asian violence, this act of violence in a prominent Asian American community is deeply disturbing. We mourn with and come alongside those grieving and dealing with fear and loss. Fuller stands with its Chinese Studies Center, Korean Studies Center, and the Center for Asian American Theology and Ministry, and is ready to support all impacted by this tragedy. We look with hope for the day when all can live in peace.
Metro looking to expand homeless services, create service hubs along its train routes
The board voted unanimously Thursday to look at solutions that could include assigning outreach workers to all 13 “end-of-the-line” stations that include cities like Azusa, Norwalk, Redondo Beach and Long Beach. The post Metro looking to expand homeless services, create service hubs along its train routes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
Fundraiser being held for Monterey Park shooting victim
The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9. One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February
“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood hospitalized after WaterWorld stunt accident
A witness who spoke with Eyewitness News said it all unfolded during a WaterWorld performance. He said the performer was on one of the towers, and as part of the act, fell into the water.
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
Upworthy
The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 16, 2022. It has since been updated. Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
Threat assessment expert discusses signs of danger, mass shootings
Clayton Cranford, a retired sergeant from the Orange County Sheriff's Department, says behavior and social media are two clues in assessing danger.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0