Fuller Theological Seminary mourns the loss of the victims killed in the shooting at our neighboring Monterey Park. We also pray for those injured and the family and friends impacted by these devastating events. Having this tragedy on Lunar New Year makes these events especially painful. This time of year should be spent in celebration with family and friends, not in fear and uncertainty. Amidst the continuing reality of anti-Asian violence, this act of violence in a prominent Asian American community is deeply disturbing. We mourn with and come alongside those grieving and dealing with fear and loss. Fuller stands with its Chinese Studies Center, Korean Studies Center, and the Center for Asian American Theology and Ministry, and is ready to support all impacted by this tragedy. We look with hope for the day when all can live in peace.

PASADENA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO