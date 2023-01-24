ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

orangecountyzest.com

Lunar New Year at Irvine Spectrum Center

This Saturday, January 28 from 11am – 2pm, welcome luck and tranquility into your Lunar New Year at Irvine Spectrum Center. Witness awe-inspiring traditional Lion Dances, powerful martial arts demonstrations and so much more you won’t want to miss.* Plus, check out Irvine Spectrum Center’s vibrant Lunar New Year Gift Guide to wear your luck year-round.
IRVINE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mass shootings turn spotlight on mental health needs of Asian Americans

Limited access to mental health resources, especially among seniors, plus a changing attitude toward guns following increased violence against Asian Americans, may have played a role in the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, community leaders say. According to research published by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, AAPI-identifying individuals have the lowest help-seeking rate among all racial groups. About one in five AAPI adults with a mental illness has received treatments as of 2019. ...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
fuller.edu

Statement on Monterey Park Shooting

Fuller Theological Seminary mourns the loss of the victims killed in the shooting at our neighboring Monterey Park. We also pray for those injured and the family and friends impacted by these devastating events. Having this tragedy on Lunar New Year makes these events especially painful. This time of year should be spent in celebration with family and friends, not in fear and uncertainty. Amidst the continuing reality of anti-Asian violence, this act of violence in a prominent Asian American community is deeply disturbing. We mourn with and come alongside those grieving and dealing with fear and loss. Fuller stands with its Chinese Studies Center, Korean Studies Center, and the Center for Asian American Theology and Ministry, and is ready to support all impacted by this tragedy. We look with hope for the day when all can live in peace.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Fundraiser being held for Monterey Park shooting victim

The community in Monterey Park is slowly trying to heal and move forward after a mass shooting happened Saturday night.The shooting happened at Star Dance Studio, where the gunman opened fire killing 11 and injuring 9. One woman who was at Star Dance Studio the night of the shooting lost a longtime dance partner, Yu (Andy) Kao.Yu (Andy) Kao, age 71, was sheltering underneath a table with Shally when he got shot.Now, she is trying to help bury her friend while she mourns the loss of her 15 year friendship.A fundraiser is being held at her donut shop on Thursday, January...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Long Beach Post

Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February

“They did not do things the way they should have been done,” said Esthela Nevarez, a vendor at the swap meet for nearly 17 years. She, along with hundreds of other vendors, are dismayed after they received notice that the swap meet will close permanently as of Feb. 23. The post Alpine Village swap meet to close permanently in February appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Upworthy

The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 16, 2022. It has since been updated. Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
tourcounsel.com

Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A 28-year-old Moorpark man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the man was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why he was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
