ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Cute, furry and key to the ecosystem: can sea otters save the US west coast?

By Dani Anguiano in Los Angeles
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WikSI_0kP3GHVv00
A sea otter wrapped in kelp off the shore of San Luis Obispo county, California.

Before the fur trade drove them to near extinction, sea otters once roamed the waters of North America from Alaska to Baja California. Now a non-profit conservation group wants to see them brought back, and say the otters could help restore the region’s crucial but decimated kelp forests.

The Center for Biological Diversity has petitioned the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to reintroduce the furry mammals to a large swath of the west coast stretching from northern California to Oregon, pointing to the vital role otters play in the coastal ecosystem. A small population of southern sea otters lives on California’s central coast, where the Monterey Bay Aquarium regularly documents their adventures, but the threatened animal occupies just 13% of its historic range.

“There’s this big gap between the San Francisco Bay Area through Oregon where there are no sea otters,” said Emily Jeffers, an attorney in the oceans program at the Center for Biological Diversity. “They are really important to coastal ecosystems but they are just missing from a huge chunk of our coastline.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tT05D_0kP3GHVv00
Sea otters are seen together along the Elkhorn slough in Moss Landing, California. Photograph: Eric Risberg/AP

The animals help keep sea urchin populations in check, which is vital to protect kelp forests – in northern California, 95% of kelp forests have disappeared due to urchin barrens. Reintroduction of otters is necessary to bring the animals back to their historic US range, recover the threatened southern sea otter and restore important coastal ecosystems including kelp forests and seagrass beds, the Center for Biological Diversity wrote in its letter to the federal government.

The center also asked the USFWS to assess the feasibility of reintroducing the otter from southern California into Baja California, Mexico.

“Bringing the sea otter back to the broader west coast would be an unparalleled conservation success story,” Kristin Carden, a former senior scientist at the center, said in a statement. “Not only would the sea otters thrive, but they would also help restore vital kelp forest and seagrass ecosystems.”

Last year the USFWS announced the results of a sea otter feasibility assessment in which the agency found that reintroducing the animal along the Pacific coast is biologically and socioeconomically feasible, and would “result in significant conservation benefits to the species … and to the nearshore marine ecosystem”.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium, which has worked with the USFWS to help the recovery of the sea otter population, has publicly supported reintroduction efforts, describing it in a statement as “a promising strategy for returning the species to other parts of its historical range along the California coast”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXgBZ_0kP3GHVv00
Kelp forests lit by southern California’s summer sunlight. Photograph: Douglas Klug/Getty Images

The sea otter, which is the smallest marine mammal in North America at up to 4ft long and 70lbs, use a thick layer of fur to stay warm in the cold Pacific waters. In the 18th and 19th centuries, fur traders nearly drove the species to extinction for their warm pelts, killing 99% of the global population, Jeffers said.

Today the populations face risks from oil spills, low genetic diversity and disease. Reintroduction is not unprecedented – such efforts have helped re-establish populations along other parts of the coast.

“Sea otters are important to healthy oceans, healthy coastlines. If we want to see our coastlines thrive, sea otters need to be a part of them,” Jeffers said.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Robbie Newport

What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?

The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
natureworldnews.com

Could Recent Cascadia Earthquakes in California Herald "The Big One," Long Overdue Catastrophic Seismic Activity?

Recent Cascadia Earthquakes felt in California have sparked discussions and speculation that they may be the precursor to the long-overdue catastrophic seismic activity known as "the Big One." Some claim that the recent earthquakes that shook Northern California are stark warnings of even stronger ones to come. Experts from different...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Giant river monster's 'insane jump' takes Internet by storm

Footage showing a giant sturgeon leaping next to a fishing boat has garnered millions of views as it showcases the power and grace of these so-called living dinosaurs. The accompanying footage, captured during a Yves Bisson charter on British Columbia’s Fraser River, shows the nearly 10-foot sturgeon breaking the surface during a ferocious attempt to shake the hook before rolling over and diving out of sight.
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy