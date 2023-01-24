Read full article on original website
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
Breaking: Coinbase fined $3.6M in the Netherlands
De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central Bank, fined cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million), due to non-compliance with local regulations for financial service providers, according to a Reuters report on Jan 26. The exchange reportedly failed to obtain the necessary registration to offer services in the Netherlands...
$1.48B in Bitcoin options expire on Friday — Will BTC hold $22K?
Bitcoin (BTC) price faced fierce resistance at $23,000 after an 11% rally on Jan. 20, but that was enough to cause $335 million in liquidations for short positions using futures contracts. The 36% year-to-date gain to $22,500 caused bears to be ill-prepared for the $1.48 billion monthly options expiry on Jan. 27.
New ‘Celsius token’ may be used to repay creditors: Report
Bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius may issue its own token to repay creditors, according to a Jan. 24 report from Bloomberg that cites a video court hearing as the source of its information. According to the report, Celsius attorney Ross M. Kwasteniet told the court that the firm is negotiating...
Binance stablecoin BUSD sees a sharp market cap drop amid solvency and mismanagement worries
Stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market help provide U.S. dollar-pegged tokens within the volatile industry. In bull markets, the market capitalization of stablecoins tends to decrease as investors flock to more volatile assets; and in bear markets, investors seek shelter in low-volatility stablecoins, thus increasing their market caps. On Jan. 26,...
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher federal income tax brackets and standard deductions are now in effect, potentially giving Americans a chance to increase their take-home pay in 2023 and shield more of their income from the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS announced the higher limits for the federal income tax bracket and standard deductions...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of North Carolina residents' bank accounts.Photo byAvinash KumaronUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Walmart will increase minimum wage for all employees to $14 per hour
Walmart's minimum wage for store-level employees is currently $12 per hour. The change will go into effect in March for employees nationwide.
The Fair Tax Act Aims to Abolish the IRS and Set a National Sales Tax. Here's How It Would Work
Imagine this: Instead of paying federal taxes to the IRS, you pay them to your local cafe every time you buy a latte or to your supermarket when you make a grocery run — or to countless other businesses when you make purchases. That’s a future proponents of the...
AOL Corp
Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
A recession might be coming. Here's what it could look like
From a mild recession to a so-called hard landing, we sift through the wild array of recession predictions.
What is the Bitcoin Loophole, and how does it work?
Bitcoin Loophole facilitates Bitcoin (BTC) trading through automated crypto trading software. It uses trading bots to help users make financially sound decisions in the crypto markets to make large chunks of profits. Cryptocurrency trading has gone mainstream, with traders making large sums of money in the market. Bitcoin Loophole takes this experience one step further.
Six on-chain metrics suggesting Bitcoin is a ‘generational buying opportunity’
Several on-chain metrics from the Bitcoin (BTC) network are flashing buy signals following this year’s rally. Bitcoin has broken out of its torpor to notch up a 37% gain since the beginning of 2023. However, on-chain data is still signaling it could be a “generational buying opportunity,” according to analysts.
Here’s why Bitcoin price could correct after the US government resolves the debt limit impasse
For much of 2022, the crypto market focused on the United States Federal Reserve’s actions. The central bank created a bearish environment for risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies by increasing the interest rates on borrowing. Toward the end of 2022, positive economic data, healthy employment numbers and a...
How to mine Bitcoin at home
Bitcoin mining (BTC) is the process of adding transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain, a decentralized public ledger of all Bitcoin transactions. Miners use powerful computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles, known as proof-of-work (PoW), to validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. In return, miners receive newly minted BTC as a reward for their work.
This is how Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned crypto working
Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), originally envisioned cryptocurrency as a form of payment between two people. This is a key reason why blockchain, the underlying technology of the crypto ecosystem, found its best use cases within the payments sector. Blockchain-based payment solutions, widely known as crypto payments, allow...
Genesis Coin, powering 35% of global Bitcoin ATM TXs, acquired by Bitstop founders
Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 – Genesis Coin, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide, announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard...
Ethereum futures and options data reflect investors’ growing confidence in ETH price
The price of Ether (ETH) rallied 16% between Jan. 14 and Jan. 21, peaking at $1,680 before facing a 5.4% rejection. Curiously, the same resistance level resulted in a substantial correction in late August and again in early on Nov. 2. From one side, traders are relieved that Ether is...
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to boost DeFi, Cosmos adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain protocol founded in 2018, has launched a $150 million ecosystem fund to support developers building on the Cosmos network. The so-called ecosystem group is backed by a large consortium of venture capital and Web3 firms, including Pantera Capital, Kraken Ventures, Jump Crypto, Kucoin Ventures, Delphi Labs, IDG Capital, Gate Labs and Flow Traders. According to Injective, the consortium is the largest assembled within the broader Cosmos ecosystem.
