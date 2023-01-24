ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

George Santos told Brazilian media that he survived an assassination attempt, MSNBC reports

By Hannah Getahun,Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOfAa_0kP3GAKq00
Rep. George Santos leaves the US Capitol on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • NY Rep. George Santos claimed to Brazilian media that he was the victim of an attempted murder.
  • On the podcast Radio Novela Apresenta, he also said he was mugged in broad daylight on Fifth Avenue.
  • Santos said he was robbed of his briefcase, watch, and shoes, but did not provide a police report.

Embattled New York Rep. George Santos told Brazilian media in December that he was the victim of a series of crimes, including an assassination attempt and a mugging on Fifth Avenue.

In a clip uncovered by the "Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC , Santos tells the podcast Radio Novela Apresenta that his home was vandalized in January of 2021 simply because he was a Republican.

"I'm going to a New Year's Eve party with my husband. We go back to our house, it was vandalized because we were at a Republican Party in Florida in December 2020," Santos told the hosts, according to the Rachel Maddow Show translation. "So that's it. I've experienced vandalism."

Santos then makes another claim: Someone tried to take his life.

"We have already suffered an attempt on my life, an assassination attempt, a threatening letter, having to have the police, a police escort standing in front of our house," Santos says.

Santos did not elaborate on his claim in the clip, according to host Rachel Maddow.

Later in the interview, Santos says he was a victim of a mugging "in broad daylight" on New York City's Fifth Avenue in the summer of 2021. Santos said two men robbed him of his briefcase, watch, and shoes after he left his office and was getting into his car.

"They stole your shoes in the middle of Fifth Avenue?" interjected podcast interviewer João Batista Jr., per a translation of the clip by the Rachel Maddow show.

"In the middle of Fifth Avenue," Santos answered. "And that wasn't the worst of it. Nobody did anything, nobody did anything. The fear is real. It's surreal what we live through here."

Podcast interviewers Batista and Flora Thomson-Deveaux said they later asked Santos for his police report of the mugging, but he failed to respond.

On Friday, Thomson-DeVeaux tweeted that the December 7 interview with Santos was "one of the most infuriating interactions" she could remember in recent years, saying he "spewed unbelievable fake facts" but refused to engage when challenged.

The clip comes as Santos faces growing controversy over apparent falsehoods in his resume , campaign biography , family history , and religious background.

Though Santos admitted and apologized for embellishing his past while campaigning, he's also accused the "elitist" New York Times of misrepresenting his employment history.

A representative for Santos and the NYPD did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 35

Scheherazade
3d ago

Just keep running this lies up the flagpole. AMERICANS awake up!! THIS IS THE NEW REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!!!

Reply(2)
12
TEE T
3d ago

I love how he said they robbed his home because he's a republican. So I'm guessing they left a note explaining that is why the robbed him. 🤥

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Why Investigate George Santos, and Not Elizabeth Warren?

New York is overrun by an endless crime wave unleashed by Democrats who decided that criminals were the real victims and should be set free and no longer locked up for minor offenses like shoplifting or violent assault, have dedicated all the state’s prosecutorial resources to investigating Republicans. This...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’

Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

838K+
Followers
49K+
Post
528M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy