The community is invited to join the Department of English and Foreign Languages at Lander University for “A Reading and Conversation,” featuring writer and translator Aruni Kashyap. The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Barksdale Recital Hall (CC 250) of the Abney Cultural Center on the Lander campus, and is free and open to the public.
Lander University has announced the names of the undergraduate students who have been named to the Freshman Honor Roll for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. The Freshman Honor Roll recognizes students who have earned less than 30 credit hours and have achieved...
Comments / 0