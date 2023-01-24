The community is invited to join the Department of English and Foreign Languages at Lander University for “A Reading and Conversation,” featuring writer and translator Aruni Kashyap. The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Barksdale Recital Hall (CC 250) of the Abney Cultural Center on the Lander campus, and is free and open to the public.

