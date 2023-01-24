Hot Shooting Guides T-Wolves Past Valley

Alec Dietz / alec@chronline.com

At White Pass (Randle)

T-WOLVES 80, VIKINGS 51

Willapa Valley 12 17 11 11 — 51

Morton-WP 21 22 16 22 — 80

Willapa Valley: K. Fluke 9, Clements 7, Pearson 13, D. Fluke 8, Keeton 11, Swartz 2

Morton-White Pass: Cournyer 17, Kelly 12, Belgiorno 3, Hazen 18, Elliott 2, Peters 14, Dantinne 6, Salguero 6, Elkins 2

Thanks to another hot night from beyond the arc, the Morton-White Pass boys basketball team defeated Willapa Valley in Randle Monday night, 80-51.

The Timberwolves let the Vikings have their way with their defense in the second quarter, but otherwise played a strong game, scoring nearly at will and holding Valley to under 15 points in each quarter but the second.

“We played sound defensively outside of the second quarter,” MWP coach Chad Cramer said. “We got a little lazy and we adjusted and did better out of the half.”

Nine MWP players scored, led by Hunter Hazen’s 18 points and Jake Cournyer’s 17. Jace Peters added another 14, and Judah Kelly scored 12, as the Vikings put a lot of attention on Josh Salguero, and senior dished the rock out to open shooters, who cashed in.

“We shot fairly well,” Cramer said. “They were keying on Josh, he did a good job of passing out of the double and triple teams and finding guys and we hit open shots.”

The T-Wolves return to league for Senior Night in Morton against Onalaska on Friday.