laurenscountysports.com
Just another brick in the PC wall
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – One cannot help but wonder what it’s going to take. Presbyterian College’s volume of narrow losses picked up another chapter at UNC Asheville on Wednesday night. The Blue Hose had three double-figure scorers, led by Jalen Forrest’s career-high 26 points, but PC (5-17, 1-8...
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose Blurbs: PC picked 2nd in softball, 8th in baseball
For the first time, USC Upstate has been voted the Big South Conference’s preseason softball favorite by the league’s head coaches, and Presbyterian College was picked 2nd. In addition, the coaches voted Spartans’ catcher Peyton Darnell (Fort Mill) the league’s Preseason Player of the Year, and Presbyterian College...
Kingsport Times-News
DB-Douglass Tribute Basketball Game to be played against Greenville
KINGSPORT — “Even though we were enemies on the court, we were still friends when the games were over because we all knew each other.”. Danny Huff Sr. attended the all-Black George Clem High School in Greeneville growing up back in the 1960s. He played on the Clem football team as well. He remembers the fierce competitions between African-American schools back in the day who could only play each other because of segregation, but he also recalls the goodwill among opposing fans, players and their families. He says players and their opponents often visited each other, sometimes worshiped together, and even had occasion to even eat at the same table.
laurenscountysports.com
Outside the Lines: Back in my day
Much about the past I miss. I try to make an accurate judgment. Much about the past was good. Much about the present is good. It was simply then and this is simply now. I enjoy events now that take me back to then. I spend the football game between Clinton and Laurens every year with chills going up and down my spine. It takes me back.
Ninety Six, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Clemson signee now ESPN's top defender
ESPN released its final ESPN 300 rankings for the 2023 recruiting cycle on Monday and one Tiger saw a massive jump. The updated rankings saw Clemson defensive line signee Peter Woods become ESPN's top (...)
AOL Corp
Five-star quarterback recruit ‘still open’ to Clemson after Tigers’ coaching change
One of Garrett Riley’s first moves as Clemson offensive coordinator was to start building a relationship with five-star 2024 quarterback recruit Jadyn Davis. In an interview published Monday, Davis told 247Sports’ Don Callahan that Clemson is “still a full go” after the Tigers fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter after one season and replaced him with Riley on Jan. 13.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Powerball player wins big by adding Double Play
LAURENS, S.C. — In Monday night's Powerball drawing, a player in South Carolina, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket in Laurens, won $50,000. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #2019 at 4036 Hwy. 221 S. in Laurens...
WYFF4.com
Big lottery wins in Anderson, Bennettsville in Powerball drawing
ANDERSON, S.C. — In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) A Powerball with PowerPlay ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the V Go Mart at 1508 E. River St. in...
Retail and dining center starting to take shape in Anderson
A retail and dining center in Anderson is finally coming to life after months of anticipation.
WYFF4.com
Driver airlifted after crash involving car and train near Clemson, troopers say
VALLEY VIEW, S.C. — A driver was airlifted after being struck by a train, according to Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Ridgeway says that troopers were dispatched a little after 12:25 p.m. to Carradine Road near Shiloh Road in Valley View. MORE HEADLINES:. According to...
myclintonnews.com
1 job - looking, 1 job - filled
PC roundup: The Presidential Search, and an appointment & a South Korea trip. The search for Presbyterian College’s 20th president began this week with the formation of a presidential search committee. In a formal announcement across campus, PC shared the names of those serving on the 17-member committee, which...
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
furman.edu
As Xanthene Norris ends political career, her impact on Greenville continues
Nathaniel Cary of The Post and Courier takes a look back at the career of Furman University alumna Xanthene Sayles Norris M’71, civil rights activist, educator and public servant. Now 93, Norris is stepping away from her quarter-century post with Greenville County Council. Taking her place in District 23 is Alan Mitchell who has been on the receiving end of Norris’s counsel.
myclintonnews.com
Jobs loss in Clinton
Renfro will be closed by June. 2023 has started with disappointing economic news for Clinton, as the Renfro socks distribution center will start closing in March. Estimates are 100 people will lose their jobs. “There are plenty of job opportunities now. We will have these people placed in short order,”...
Upstate woman dies in two vehicle collision
No word yet on whether Wednesday morning’s fatal wreck in Pickens County was weather-related. There were heavy downpours in the area at the time and dozens of other accidents on rain soaked roads around the area.
FOX Carolina
Police looking for missing man in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on Saturday. Police said Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 21 at 800 North Fant Street in Anderson. Hall’s last known clothing description was a grey...
WYFF4.com
Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Special guest visits Newberry Elementary
First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
FOX Carolina
SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home
Today we got our first glance at how Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney -- Dick Harpootlian will handle witnesses. One person is in custody after dozens of law enforcement officers from two upstate counties swarmed a Laurens County property. Questions surround water at Moselle crime scene, preservation of evidence. Updated: 2...
