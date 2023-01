A jury in Ohio County recommended a Muhlenberg County woman and a Bowling Green man each serve 20 years in prison last week, after a lengthy trial involving a 1999 fatal fire.

Jurors convicted Virginia Whitfield, 57, of Drakesboro, and Tony A. Lear, 62, of complicity to commit murder, complicity to commit first-degree arson and two counts of complicity to commit first-degree assault in the October 1999 fire.