Albany Herald
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn. Matt Boldy had two goals and one assist and Zuccarello added an assist for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Albany Herald
Predators capitalize on Devils turnovers in comeback win
Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg scored off turnovers in the third period for the host Nashville Predators, who overcame a trio of one-goal deficits to beat the New Jersey Devils, 6-4, on Thursday night. Duchene scored after a pass by Devils defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk intended for Yegor Sharangovich sailed beyond...
Albany Herald
Sabres top Jets, run win streak to five
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres, while Eric Comrie made 19 saves in his return to Winnipeg -- just his second game since returning from a lower-body injury on Jan. 10.
Albany Herald
Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues
Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the St. Louis Blues 5-0 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the fourth of his career.
Albany Herald
Unfazed Hurricanes look to sustain roll vs. Sharks
The Carolina Hurricanes keep plugging along even as their goaltending situation tends to be a moving target. Now with Frederik Andersen suffering an upper-body injury, another chapter at the goalie position is sure to unfold Friday night when the Hurricanes host the San Jose Sharks in Raleigh, N.C.
Albany Herald
Robby Fabbri's overtime goal lifts Red Wings over Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the visiting Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen supplied a goal and assisted on Fabbri's game-winner. Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, and Moritz Seider contributed three assists. Ville Husso made 20 saves.
Albany Herald
NHL roundup: Hot at home, Lightning stop Bruins' road run
Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, including one on Victor Hedman's game-winning tally, as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the 11th straight time at home, edging Boston 3-2 and breaking the Bruins' seven-game road winning streak on Thursday night. In a 2-2 game in the third, Hedman...
Albany Herald
Devils, Stars seek momentum entering All-Star break
Two of the NHL's top teams will look to enter the midseason break on a high note when the New Jersey Devils visit the Dallas Stars on Friday. With the NHL All-Star break looming, both New Jersey and Dallas will be playing their last game until Feb. 6.
Albany Herald
Slumping Golden Knights visit revamped Rangers
The Vegas Golden Knights spent most of the first half of the season leading the Pacific Division. Now their slump is creating a logjam at the top of the division. Tied for first in the Pacific with 61 points, the Golden Knights hope two days of practice can help them avoid a third straight loss Friday night when they visit the New York Rangers.
Albany Herald
Darcy Kuemper holds Penguins at bay as Capitals win
Darcy Kuemper made 35 saves and stopped two of three shots in the shootout, and Alex Ovechkin posted his 32nd goal of the season as the Washington Capitals outlasted the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins for a 3-2 victory on Thursday night. Kuemper was stout most of the night while dueling Pittsburgh's...
Albany Herald
Kraken aim to continue historic pace vs. Flames
Last season, the expansion Seattle Kraken faced frequent comparisons to the Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural campaign. Perhaps because the fledgling Kraken finished just 27-49-6, there's been little comparing them to the Golden Knights this winter.
Albany Herald
Frank Vatrano's hat trick leads Ducks past Avalanche
Frank Vatrano collected his third career hat trick, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Thursday in Denver. John Gibson made 41 saves and Cam Fowler had two assists for the Ducks,...
Albany Herald
Red Wings, Islanders look to make up wild-card ground
The Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders enter the final weekend before the NHL All-Star break in the same position -- chasing the teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference wild-card race. The task is growing as realistic for the Red Wings as it is becoming more difficult...
Albany Herald
Hornets double up Bulls in fourth quarter en route to win
Terry Rozier poured in 28 points and LaMelo Ball, who hadn't played in more than a week, scored five points of his 15 points during a key late-game stretch as the Charlotte Hornets beat the visiting Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night. Rozier sank four of Charlotte's seven 3-pointers and...
Albany Herald
Pistons use 43-point third quarter to take down Nets
Saddiq Bey scored 15 of his 25 points in the third quarter as the Detroit Pistons took control in a 130-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York. The Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak and bounced back from an unsightly 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. On Thursday, they scored 43 points in the third, marking their highest-scoring quarter this season.
Albany Herald
Suns C Deandre Ayton (illness) to return vs. Mavericks
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will return to the court for Thursday's game against the visiting Dallas Mavericks. Ayton has missed the team's last three games due to a non-COVID illness that included headaches and issues finding his breath. The 24-year-old jokingly noted on Thursday afternoon that he thinks he became ill as a result of an interaction with his son Deandre Jr.
Albany Herald
Clippers cut down Spurs for season sweep
Paul George scored 35 points and Kawhi Leonard added 27 in just three quarters of play as the Los Angeles Clippers swamped the visiting San Antonio Spurs 138-100 on Thursday to win their fourth straight game. The contest was the second of a road back-to-back for the Spurs (although both...
