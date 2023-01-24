Read full article on original website
BBC
Court bid to protect tenants from rent-to-rent ‘ghost landlords’
Housing campaigners hope a Supreme Court ruling to legally define who should be deemed a landlord will help protect tenants in some of England's worst rental properties. They are concerned about a practice - known as rent to rent - which allows a company to rent a whole home from a landlord, and then let rooms individually for profit. They say this often leaves properties in poor condition and tenants with nowhere to turn.
Landlord Caught Entering House Without Permission, Claims They Can “Come Whenever They Want”
Disputes between landlords and tenants aren't uncommon. This is understandable, given how valuable a commodity properties are, especially in competitive markets with astronomically high rent and home costs. And in many instances, it's difficult, as a tenant, to look at the act of renting without a certain bit of disdain.
Landlord says, "Section 8 renters destroyed my property."
Dumfries VA- Accepting housing vouchers seemed to be a good business decision for Akeem Cole who owns and rents ten homes in Virginia and North Carolina. The program promised guaranteed rent payments.
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
marketplace.org
Rents are way up. How are landlords picking the price?
The White House today announced a bunch of new actions it was exploring to help the 44 million or so American households who rent the roof above their heads. The Federal Trade Commission is going to look into whether some tenant background checks are unfair, and the Federal Housing Finance Agency is going to look into limiting big rent hikes in the properties they help finance.
BBC
Cost of living: One in three children in North living in poverty
Children in the north of England are facing "unprecedented" levels of poverty, an MP has warned. On Tuesday, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) published a report into child poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. It states in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, child poverty is at its highest...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
BBC
Woman in care failed for most of her life by authorities - report
A woman who has been in the care of the state for most of her life has been "failed at every turn by her legal parent", a report has revealed. The 21-year-old woman is currently in a mental health hospital in England but wants to return to Northern Ireland. A...
Need training and money to begin a job? Apply for Work First Program in NC to get financial support
North Carolina is one of the major states of the U.S. It is not only a large state but also a populous one. With the current rate of inflation, it has become really tough for people to feed their families in a proper way.
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
BBC
Former Dorset Police worker jailed for stealing evidence cash
A former police evidence officer has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to stealing almost £15,000 in cash from evidence bags. Lisa Arnold, from Swanage, admitted taking the money at Dorset Police's Winfrith headquarters. The 52-year-old would slit open the bottom of the bags and take out...
BBC
Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties. Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street. Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by...
BBC
Cost of living crisis: Castle Douglas' budget supermarket battle
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The small town of Castle Douglas in the south of Scotland has been at the centre of a budget supermarket battle. It already has a Tesco and a Co-op but now Aldi wants to open a store. The proposals have been supported by...
Hundreds of volunteers get a count of people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia
Teams of volunteers roamed Philadelphia’s neighborhoods Wednesday night and Thursday morning to get an idea of just how many people in the city are experiencing homelessness. The annual point-in-time count is required by the federal government.
BBC
County councillor feared for her life after physical threats
A councillor has said she feared for her life after receiving physical threats while out campaigning. Samantha Townsend told Durham County Council she was accused of being a paedophile by her abusers during a sustained campaign of harassment. "I was told to my face that I shall be dragged into...
Fund is launched to assist CT renters facing eviction
The state Department of Housing is out with a renter’s assistance program for those who may be facing eviction. A total of $12.5 million is being earmarked toward the Eviction Prevention Fund from Unite-CT and the Rent Bank.
BBC
Disabled woman and service dog asked to leave Hanley pub
A disabled woman said she was reduced to tears when asked to leave a pub because of her assistance dog. Louise Harris, who has multiple sclerosis, was approached by a manager in Hanley Wetherspoons on 13 January. "I was in utter shock, I could not believe it," said Ms Harris,...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: New landlords law to be introduced quickly, says minister
A proposed law in memory of a toddler who died after being exposed to mould in his flat will be tabled as soon as possible, the housing minister said. The family of Awaab Ishak, who died aged two in 2020 in Rochdale, want landlords to be compelled to quickly investigate and repair damp and mould.
