Householders have been warned not to let “toxic mould” scammers into their homes following reports of cold-callers targeting deprived areas.Trading standards teams say fraudsters have been offering “free” surveys to check for mould, particularly in socially deprived areas.In some cases, scammers have then used pressure tactics to trick the householder into paying an “admin fee” of £50 to £250, which they claimed was necessary to secure a Government energy-efficiency grant.The scammers then failed to return to carry out the work, and victims were unable to contact them to get their money back.In other cases, the scammers have gone on to...

2 DAYS AGO