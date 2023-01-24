Read full article on original website
BBC
Court bid to protect tenants from rent-to-rent ‘ghost landlords’
Housing campaigners hope a Supreme Court ruling to legally define who should be deemed a landlord will help protect tenants in some of England's worst rental properties. They are concerned about a practice - known as rent to rent - which allows a company to rent a whole home from a landlord, and then let rooms individually for profit. They say this often leaves properties in poor condition and tenants with nowhere to turn.
BBC
Lincolnshire landlords being asked to house asylum-seekers
Private landlords in Lincolnshire are being asked to house asylum-seekers in a bid to free up hotels. Home Office contractor Serco has offered home owners and estate agents incentives to lease their properties, according to a county council report. The government has previously said it spends more than £5m a...
BBC
Residents fight to save Glasgow high-rise flats
A group of flat residents are fighting to save four high-rise tower blocks in north-west Glasgow. Wheatley Homes owns the 600 properties and says the majority of tenants support knocking them down - but some residents claim otherwise. The Wyndford Residents Union wants the housing association to modernise the flats...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
BBC
Walker and trainee guide dog rescued icy river in Sowerby Bridge
A volunteer and her trainee guide dog had to be rescued by passers-by after falling into a freezing river. The woman, 66, fell into the River Calder, near Sowerby Bridge, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday when the dog she was training slipped into the water. Former lifeguard Luke Hartshorn...
BBC
Nuneaton's Scruff: Dog takes bottle-clearing efforts on tour
A dog that collected more than 1,300 plastic bottles on walks in one year is taking his habit on tour. Border collie Scruff, from Nuneaton, has been dubbed an "eco-dog" for the number of bottles he has cleared up on walks with his owners in 2022. The total reached 1,334...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Cost of living crisis: Castle Douglas' budget supermarket battle
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The small town of Castle Douglas in the south of Scotland has been at the centre of a budget supermarket battle. It already has a Tesco and a Co-op but now Aldi wants to open a store. The proposals have been supported by...
BBC
South Downs: Charity walker picks up hundreds of piles of dog mess
A hiker who picked up hundreds of piles of dog mess from a trail in a national park has said he did so to highlight the environmental harm it can do. Henry Rawlings collected more than 88lb (40kg) of faeces during a 65-mile (105km) sponsored walk of the Serpent Trail in the South Downs National Park.
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
UK parents and carers: what are your plans for the half term?
In February, school aged children across the country will break for the half term holidays. As the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze families’ budgets, we want to know how you plan to keep your kids occupied. Maybe it is a visit to your local library, or a sports camp to fit with your work schedule.
Householders warned of cold-callers claiming to deal with toxic mould
Householders have been warned not to let “toxic mould” scammers into their homes following reports of cold-callers targeting deprived areas.Trading standards teams say fraudsters have been offering “free” surveys to check for mould, particularly in socially deprived areas.In some cases, scammers have then used pressure tactics to trick the householder into paying an “admin fee” of £50 to £250, which they claimed was necessary to secure a Government energy-efficiency grant.The scammers then failed to return to carry out the work, and victims were unable to contact them to get their money back.In other cases, the scammers have gone on to...
BBC
Cost of living: The Preston school going above and beyond
Ingol Community Primary School, on Whitby Avenue in Preston, Lancashire, is in one of the most deprived areas in England. More than 60% of the children are on pupil premium - state funding aimed at closing the attainment gap between poorer pupils and their peers. But that's not their only challenge.
BBC
County councillor feared for her life after physical threats
A councillor has said she feared for her life after receiving physical threats while out campaigning. Samantha Townsend told Durham County Council she was accused of being a paedophile by her abusers during a sustained campaign of harassment. "I was told to my face that I shall be dragged into...
TODAY.com
Restaurant customer says she was charged 5% ‘employee health’ fee, causing outcry
A woman’s viral video about a surprise fee on her restaurant bill has ignited a debate on social media about whether or not customers should bear the financial burden of the staff's health care. On Jan. 10, TikTok user @ashnichole_xo, also known as Ashley Nichole, shared a story about...
BBC
Disabled woman and service dog asked to leave Hanley pub
A disabled woman said she was reduced to tears when asked to leave a pub because of her assistance dog. Louise Harris, who has multiple sclerosis, was approached by a manager in Hanley Wetherspoons on 13 January. "I was in utter shock, I could not believe it," said Ms Harris,...
BBC
New hospital unit aims to cut ambulance waits
A hospital has opened a new unit with the aim of reducing ambulance handover times. The permanent 10-bed facility will accommodate patients who have been seen at Leicester Royal Infirmary's (LRI) emergency department and are awaiting transfer to either a ward or another hospital. Last month, a critical incident was...
BBC
Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties. Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street. Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by...
BBC
York Christmas market set for changes after overcrowding
Concerns about levels of overcrowding at York's Christmas market are likely to mean changes for the 2023 event, councillors have been told. The annual market ran from 17 November to 23 December and visitor numbers had been higher than expected. The numbers prompted some complaints about crowded streets and extra...
