Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week?

Julie Amos, Camas Valley

The junior had a double-double with a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds while also having five blocks in leading the Hornets to a 38-25 victory at Riddle in a Skyline League contest.

Ella Baley, Mazama

The senior guard/wing had a game-high 20 points and seven steals/tips to help lead the Vikings to a 48-43 win over rival Henley in a Skyline Conference game at Mazama High School.

Sofia Bell, Jesuit

The senior guard continued her big season for the Crusaders, scoring 23 points on an 11-for-15 shooting night while also having five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in a 56-20 win over Southridge in a Metro League game at Jesuit High School. She scored 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting in a 67-39 victory against Jefferson at the MLK Showcase at Lincoln High School.

Kierra Bennett, Douglas

The senior guard recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds while also having four assists for the Trojans in their 51-34 win at St. Mary’s of Medford in a Far West League game. She had 15 points and 11 rebounds in a 40-36 victory over Brookings-Harbor.

Gabby Bland, Crescent Valley

The senior guard scored 30 points for the Raiders in their 62-59 double-overtime loss to Central in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest at Central High School.

Kyleigh Brown, Silverton

The junior scored a game-high 18 points while also having eight assists for the Foxes in their 55-32 victory at Corvallis in a key Mid-Willamette Conference contest.

Nyla Cabine, Westside Christian

The junior guard recorded a double-double for the Eagles with 21 points and 13 rebounds while also having six assists in the team’s 50-37 victory at Valley Catholic in a Lewis & Clark League showdown. She had 23 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 54-40 win over Horizon Christian.

Dylan Cheney, Redmond

The sophomore guard scored a game-high 28 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range while also having seven rebounds and four assists for the Panthers in their 58-55 win over Ridgeview in an Intermountain Conference game at Redmond High School.

Eboni Clay, Benson

The junior guard poured in 35 points for the Techsters in their 76-38 victory at Wells in a Portland Interscholastic League contest.

Brooklyn Cyr, North Douglas

The sophomore guard scored a game-high 23 points while also coming up with eight steals for the Warriors in their 55-31 home victory against Powers in a Skyline League game. She had 16 points and eight assists in a 59-21 win over Camas Valley.

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas

The sophomore guard continued her impressive season for the Cavaliers. She scored 28 points while having seven rebounds and five steals in an 80-17 Mt. Hood Conference win over Central Catholic, and she had 38 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks in an 82-48 conference victory against Nelson.

Taylor Donaldson, South Albany

The freshman scored a game-high 19 points while pulling down seven rebounds for the RedHawks in their 49-33 victory at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference contest. She tallied 20 points in a 58-15 win over Woodburn.

Bailey Donohue, Lebanon

The 6-foot-1 senior had 12 points and six rebounds for the Warriors, leading them to a 55-29 win at McKay in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.

Madison Gerhart, McMinnville

The junior forward turned in two double-double performances for the Grizzlies in Pacific Conference play. She had 28 points and 17 rebounds in a 64-43 win over Newberg, and she tallied 21 points and 16 rebounds in a 51-36 victory at Sherwood.

Lydia Gray, Newberg

The sophomore forward scored 23 points, going 7 for 13 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line, while also having six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Tigers in their 71-58 win over Liberty in a Pacific Conference game.

Kendra Hicks, Jesuit

The junior post had yet another double-double for the Crusaders, this time with 12 points and 14 rebounds in their 67-39 win over Jefferson at the MLK Showcase at Lincoln High School.

Addy Huss, Cleveland

The junior guard scored 19 points for the Warriors in their 55-42 home win over rival Franklin in a Portland Interscholastic League game, and she tallied 11 in a 34-20 league win at Grant, in addition to providing strong leadership in both victories.

Gracie Johnson, Nyssa

The 6-foot-5 senior forward scored a game-high 29 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, in leading the Bulldogs to a 46-39 win at Vale in an Eastern Oregon League contest.

Jordynn Jones, Cascade Christian

The sophomore post/wing had a huge game for the Challengers with 21 points (15 in the first half), 11 rebounds and seven steals in their 49-24 victory at South Umpqua in a Far West League contest. She had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 45-33 loss to Coquille.

Reese Jordan, West Linn

The freshman guard scored a game-high 21 points while also having eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal for the Lions in their 62-52 win over Tigard in a Three Rivers League game at Tigard High School.

McKenna Kraft, Canby

The senior wing scored a team-high 14 points while also having four rebounds, three assists and two steals in addition to turning in a strong defensive effort for the Cougars in their Northwest Oregon Conference contest with Putnam.

Izabella Macris, Newberg

The sophomore wing scored 24 points, going 7 for 13 from beyond the arc, while also having six rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Tigers in a 71-58 victory against Liberty in a Pacific Conference contest.

Samarah Massey, Benson

The freshman wing tallied 27 points to help lead the way for the Techsters in a 120-15 home win over Roosevelt in a Portland Interscholastic League game.

Adysen McGirr, Mazama

The senior guard/wing scored 12 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to help the Pirates post a 48-43 win over rival Henley in a Skyline Conference showdown at Mazama High School.

Macey Moore, Baker

The senior guard went 11 for 11 from the line on her way to scoring 21 points for the Bulldogs in their 48-38 win at Vale in a nonleague contest.

Riley Morris-Rexford, Sunset

The junior wing averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while having a total of nine steals and four blocks and playing strong defense for the Apollos in come-from-behind road wins against Mountainside and Westview in Metro League play.

Sydnee Muntifering, Roseburg

The junior scored a game-high 19 points, including five key free throws in overtime, helping Roseburg post a 50-42 win at North Medford in a Southwest Conference game.

Adelle Otter, Regis

The junior guard scored 18 points, all coming in the second half, in helping lead the Rams to a 36-35 home win over Western Christian in a Tri-River Conference game.

Mia Phillippi, Sunset

The junior averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Apollos while also coming through in the clutch in come-from-behind wins at Mountainside and Westview. She went 9 for 9 from the line at Mountainside and sank a 3-pointer to tie the score with Westview and help send it to OT.

Paige Pierce, Central Catholic

The sophomore recorded a double-double for the Rams with 12 points and 13 rebounds in their 59-15 home win over Reynolds in Mt. Hood Conference play.

Tabi Searle, Tualatin

The senior guard filled up the stat sheet for the Timberwolves with 11 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists in their 47-10 win over Lakeridge in a key Three Rivers League game at Tualatin High School.

Makenna Shorts, La Grande

The senior wing scored 15 points, all coming in the second half, leading the Tigers to a 45-32 come-from-behind win over Pendleton in a Greater Oregon League game at Pendleton High School.

Brook Tate, South Salem

The freshman post had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Saxons in a 52-45 loss at McNary in Central Valley Conference play, and she had 14 points and four rebounds in a 60-28 conference victory against North Salem.

Jenna Walkenhorst, Century

The senior recorded a double-double for the Jaguars with 15 points and 19 rebounds in a 59-49 loss to Forest Grove in a Pacific Conference game at Century High School.

Maddie Ward, St. Marys (Medford)

The junior had a near triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks in a 38-33 home loss to South Umpqua in a Far West League game.

Micah Wicks, Sutherlin

The senior guard poured in a school-record 50 points, including 36 in the first half, for the Bulldogs in a 73-28 win over St. Mary’s of Medford in a Far West League game at Sutherlin. Wicks sank eight 3-pointers in her school-record performance.

Sage Winslow, Crater

The sophomore guard had a huge game for the Comets with 31 points, 10 steals and five assists in a 76-38 victory at Churchill in a Midwestern League contest.