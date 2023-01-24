Read full article on original website
Video: A look back at the paralyzing Blizzard of ’78
The most devastating winter storm to ever hit Ohio moved in during the early hours of Jan. 26 and battered the state for three days, breaking records and wreaking havoc on the roads, on homes and even in the skies.
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
Ohio Blizzard of 1978 Anniversary Today Do You Remember?
OHIO – Were I come from in Maine we call these storms Nor’easters. Not being able to leave your home for a day or two is pretty common where I grew up. Being prepared for winter with the possibility of being shut in with lots of snow, I tell people one of my childhood memories is being able to “jump out my second story window to dig out my first story,” because the snow was so deep you couldn’t get out the front door.
45 years after the Blizzard of '78, winter storm brings heavy snowfall, memories of infamous blizzard
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier Blizzard of '78 retrospective that aired on Jan. 27, 2022. As if in homage to Midwestern meteorological memory, Wednesday's snow storm coincides with the 45th anniversary of the infamous Blizzard of '78. The 1978 blizzard is well...
Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days
CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
Winter storm advisory issued for Wednesday across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clevelanders are expected to see a fresh blanket of snow outside upon waking up Wednesday morning. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories have been issued for late Tuesday through Wednesday morning for northern Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
ODOT Battling Winter’s Blast
Snow is falling around Southeastern Ohio to start our Wednesday morning. It will cause problems for those that are traveling. Currently we have several counties under a level one snow emergency. Those counties include:. Muskingum. Licking. Coshocton. A level one means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow....
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
Snow beginning to turn to rain; expected to turn back to snow tonight
The winter storm dumped several inches of snow on parts of Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning, and snow is now beginning to turn to rain as temperatures rise later this morning.
Dry Tuesday ahead of a wintry mix of snow and rain
Wednesday: Snow early, then changing to wet snow/rain late AM, high 39. It’s going to be a dry, seasonally chilly day ahead of snow and rain tomorrow. Today, we’ll see mostly cloudy but cool conditions. Temperatures will climb from the mid 20s to a high in the mid to upper 30s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.
