San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo is looking for interns

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association is looking for more interested students to fill show-specific internship positions. The Stock Show will be held Febuary 2 – 19, 2023 and applications are still open for interns to assist with the arrival and show days. “These internships are an excellent […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Soaring egg prices impact local bakeries

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Local San Angelo bakeries are feeling the heat, not from the kitchen but rather from their wallets. Egg prices are continuing to rise, putting them in a difficult situation. “Not being able to get a product that’s in 95 percent of what we make here, can cause trouble in production,” said Earl […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?

Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours

SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial

SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Winter Is Coming. All at Once. Monday Night.

SAN ANGELO – Winter weather is headed to the Concho Valley in the form of high, gusty winds and significant rain Monday and then freezing temperatures by Tuesday night. Forecast models currently don't show freezing precipitation here but that could change. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service...
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

