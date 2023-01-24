ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero’s Chamber of Commerce kicks off Shop Local Bonus program on Feb. 1

By Andrew Gillies
 3 days ago
ATASCADERO, Calif. – Starting Feb. 1, for every $100 spent at participating local Atascadero businesses, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will redeem receipts that qualify with a $20 gift card.

The Shop Local Bonus Program lasts until March 31, 2023.

Chamber President and CEO Josh Cross said, “We have a business community that is incredibly supportive of the Chamber and the folks in our community! Last year the Shop Local Bonus Program infused about $30,000 into our local economy and this year we hope to exceed that amount."

Receipts can be redeemed at the chamber's office at 6907 El Camino Real, Ste A. in Atascadero , must cumulatively be $100 minimum and a maximum of two gift cards may be earned per household.

For more information, visit www.atascaderochamber.org or call the chamber's office at 805-466-2044 .

