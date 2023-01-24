ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:10 a.m. EST

By AP
 3 days ago

Scandals highlight lack of women coaches at top of US soccer

Few women are coaching at the top of American soccer — a result of how the sport offers scarce opportunities for female players and imposes a high price on coaching licenses. The shortage of qualified women was highlighted by a glut of vacancies created by men who were pushed out of the sport. When scandal rocked the National Women’s Soccer League in 2021, five male coaches were dismissed or forced to resign because of misconduct or harassment. Today, just three women hold head coaching jobs in the 12-team league. Five coaches, all men, are embarking on their first season with their teams this year.

Chiefs' Reid: Mahomes 'going to play' vs Cincy for AFC title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that Patrick Mahomes will play in the AFC championship game against the Bengals. He also said the high ankle sprain that the All-Pro quarterback sustained over the weekend against the Jaguars is less severe than the one he played through during the 2019 season opener. Mahomes was hurt in the first quarter of Saturday’s win over Jacksonville when pass rusher Arden Key landed heavily on his right ankle. Mahomes finished off the drive but was hobbling badly, and Reid and the training staff forced him to get an X-ray that came back negative. He had an MRI on Sunday that revealed the extent of the injury.

49ers defense steps up in divisional-round win

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers defense hadn’t been playing up to its usual high level in recent weeks, allowing a few too many big plays. On a day when the offense struggled to produce, the Niners defense responded with a signature performance that sent them back to the NFC championship game. Fred Warner had one of San Francisco’s two interceptions against Dak Prescott and the Niners allowed only one touchdown in a 19-12 divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers will try to build on that performance when they visit Philadelphia for the NFC title game.

Disrespected no more, Bengals prepare to face Chiefs again

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals played their most complete game of the season against Buffalo and now prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs again with the AFC title on the line. The Bengals went into a snowstorm Sunday and dominated the second-seeded Bills. Just about everything went right. Playing behind three backup offensive linemen, quarterback Joe Burrow completed 23 of his 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He had zero turnovers and was sacked just once. He completed passes to eight different receivers. The Bengals also rushed for 172 yards, including 105 by Joe Mixon.

Lakers acquire Rui Hachimura from Wizards for Nunn, picks

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks. Hachimura and the Wizards didn't agree on a rookie extension before the season started. That prompted speculation that the Japanese power forward wouldn’t be in their long-term plans.

Sharpe apologizes for actions during Grizzlies-Lakers game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe apologized after getting into a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Fox Sports personality issued the apology Monday during the “Undisputed” show with Skip Bayless. Sharpe exchanged words with Brooks throughout the first half and then yelled at Morant on the final possession of the second quarter. After the halftime buzzer sounded, Brooks yelled at Sharpe and Sharpe motioned toward Brooks. Tee Morant, Ja Morant’s father, also got involved in the conversation before security at Crypto.com Arena separated everyone.

Korda stops; Khachanov into 1st Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Karen Khachanov moved into his first Australian Open semifinal when Sebastian Korda stopped playing in the third set because of an injured right wrist. Khachanov will face either No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or unseeded Jiri Lehecka for a berth in the final at Melbourne Park. Khachanov was leading 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-0 when Korda retired from the match Tuesday. The 22-year-old American had received treatment on his wrist from a trainer during the second set. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina reached the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. Rybakina will face Jessica Pegula or Victoria Azarenka next.

Arte Moreno takes Angels off market, will continue as owner

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has decided not to sell the team. Moreno has announced he is taking his franchise off the market. The 76-year-old owner announced his plan to explore a sale of the team last August, and he met with interested buyers during the winter. Moreno says he has unfinished business with the Angels, who haven't won a playoff game since 2009. Moreno bought the franchise in 2003. The Angels currently have the majors' longest streaks with seven straight losing seasons and eight straight non-playoff seasons.

LIV to stage 3 events on Trump sites; ranking decision looms

SI.com is reporting a full LIV Golf schedule for 2023 that will include three stops at courses own by former President Donald Trump. And whether the rival league gets world ranking points will be decided by the four major championship and the chairman of the Official World Golf Ranking board. The Daily Telegraph says leaders of the PGA Tour and European tour and a longtime European tour executive have recused themselves. LIV hasn't officially announced its 14-event schedule. The SI report indicates events at Trump National in northern Virginia, New Jersey and Doral. Saudi Arabia will now have final event.

Purdue back at No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama right behind

Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Alabama is right behind the Boilermakers. Purdue returned to the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, moving up two spots after Houston’s loss to Temple. The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes after a volatile week where just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago. Alabama climbed two spots to No. 2, its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2002-03. Houston, Tennessee and Kansas State round out the top five.

College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure. Packer’s broadcasting career coincided with the growth of college basketball. He worked as...
Abmas' 25 lead Oral Roberts over Denver 102-61

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas' 25 points helped Oral Roberts defeat Denver 102-61 on Thursday night. Abmas was 8 of 16 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds. Issac McBride shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points. Tommy Bruner led the way for the Pioneers (12-11, 3-7) with 25 points. Justin Mullins added 12 points and two steals for Denver. In addition, Touko Tainamo finished with nine points. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Mawein's 16 help Sacramento State take down Montana 67-48

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Akolda Mawein scored 16 points as Sacramento State beat Montana 67-48 on Thursday. Mawein added seven rebounds for the Hornets (12-9, 5-3 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Wilbon scored 16 points, going 7 of 9 from the field. Callum McRae shot 5 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. Lonnell Martin Jr. finished with 14 points for the Grizzlies (9-12, 3-6). Aanen Moody added 12 points for Montana. In addition, Josh Bannan finished with six points and five assists. NEXT UP Both teams next play Saturday. Sacramento State hosts Montana State while Montana visits Portland State. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
