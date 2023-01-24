Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Vols drop 2-0 soccer decision to Raiders
The Raiders added another score early in the second half, which proved to be too much and the Vols lost 2-0 at the Starkville Sportsplex. For more on this story, read our news edition from Friday, January 27 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23
Get the latest Mississippi boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Starkville Daily News
OCH celebrates 50 years
On Thursday, January 26, OCH Regional Medical Center opened its doors to celebrate its 50 years of service. Over 70 people gathered in OCH’s educational facility to celebrate the history of the hospital, and the event featured special guests including the OCH Board of Trustees, the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors, and others.
Starkville Daily News
SA students learn life skills during Project Engage
From January 5 through January 12, Starkville Academy junior and senior students participated in a program called Project Engage, where they learned skills such as basic car maintenance, sewing a button, or writing a check. Over the past summer, Starkville Academy administration went to visit a school in Mobile, Ala....
wcbi.com
Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
wcbi.com
One teen is found and another one is still missing in Winston County
WINSTON COUNTY, Ms ( WCBI) – The Silver Alert issued for Winston County resident William Harrell last night has been canceled. He was found safe this morning. The sheriff’s department along with several other agencies searched an area near his home.. Harrell was found after he took shelter...
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
wtva.com
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
wtva.com
Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
wtva.com
Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
wtva.com
Trial date set for Steele's Dive beating death case
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Circuit Court has set a trial date for the Steele's Dive beating death case. The trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 9 in Tupelo. Investigators charged Timothy Turner, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder from the April 16, 2021 death of Leonard...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
wcbi.com
Heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday night
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A powerful system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even severe weather to parts of the Southeast Tuesday into Wednesday. TUESDAY: While the day starts dry with some sunshine, clouds will quickly increase in the afternoon ahead of a powerful storm system. Highs will reach the middle 50s before falling quickly into the 40s as rain settles in after sunset.
Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
breezynews.com
Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests
ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000. NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25. CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of...
wcbi.com
Macon Police search for shooting suspect wanted for aggravated assault
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect. 20-year-old Jermaine McCloud is wanted for aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report said there was an argument at a gas station and then the victims left. A short time later...
CBS News
2 killed, 5 hurt in Dan Ryan expressway crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead and five others are critically hurt after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning. The crash happened in northbound the express lanes near 47th Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters were working near a car that flipped on its side. Chicago fire...
