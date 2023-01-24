ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Starkville Daily News

Vols drop 2-0 soccer decision to Raiders

The Raiders added another score early in the second half, which proved to be too much and the Vols lost 2-0 at the Starkville Sportsplex. For more on this story, read our news edition from Friday, January 27 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Starkville Daily News

OCH celebrates 50 years

On Thursday, January 26, OCH Regional Medical Center opened its doors to celebrate its 50 years of service. Over 70 people gathered in OCH’s educational facility to celebrate the history of the hospital, and the event featured special guests including the OCH Board of Trustees, the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors, and others.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

SA students learn life skills during Project Engage

From January 5 through January 12, Starkville Academy junior and senior students participated in a program called Project Engage, where they learned skills such as basic car maintenance, sewing a button, or writing a check. Over the past summer, Starkville Academy administration went to visit a school in Mobile, Ala....
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Grenada couple plead guilty in death of Tupelo woman

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two suspects pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 death of Jacquline Gardner. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said Reginald Daniels pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will receive a 20-year sentence. Brandy Hyde Williamson will receive 10 years for accessory after the fact. The 58-year-old woman...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Trial date set for Steele's Dive beating death case

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Circuit Court has set a trial date for the Steele's Dive beating death case. The trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 9 in Tupelo. Investigators charged Timothy Turner, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder from the April 16, 2021 death of Leonard...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A powerful system will bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and even severe weather to parts of the Southeast Tuesday into Wednesday. TUESDAY: While the day starts dry with some sunshine, clouds will quickly increase in the afternoon ahead of a powerful storm system. Highs will reach the middle 50s before falling quickly into the 40s as rain settles in after sunset.
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for double shooting in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko Police arrested a man for a shooting that injured two people on Wednesday, January 18. The shooting happened at a home on 2nd Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Breezy News reported officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Jackson by an […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Multiple DUIs and Trespassing in Leake and Attala Arrests

ANTHONY A MANSON, 33, of Kosciusko, Trespass After Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000. NICHOLAS L PERTEET, 31, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $5,000. JACKSON C QUICK, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond $674.25, $674.25. CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Macon Police search for shooting suspect wanted for aggravated assault

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police are asking for help finding a shooting suspect. 20-year-old Jermaine McCloud is wanted for aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report said there was an argument at a gas station and then the victims left. A short time later...
MACON, MS
CBS News

2 killed, 5 hurt in Dan Ryan expressway crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead and five others are critically hurt after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning. The crash happened in northbound the express lanes near 47th Street around 2 a.m. Firefighters were working near a car that flipped on its side. Chicago fire...
CHICAGO, IL

