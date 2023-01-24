NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with developmental economist Lant Pritchett about how migration could offset the economic consequences of global demographic changes. There's an imbalance in global birth rates. China's population is shrinking for the first time in decades, raising fears that China's economy could shrink with it. Europe's population is quickly getting older, too. Meanwhile, parts of the developing world are facing a youth bubble. So could immigration help address both of these problems? Lant Pritchett is a development economist who studies labor markets and migration. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

