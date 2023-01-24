Read full article on original website
NPR
America, we have a problem. People aren't feeling engaged with their work
Audio will be available later today. A new Gallup report finds employee engagement in the U.S. fell in 2022. Younger workers in particular felt they had fewer opportunities to learn and grow. (Story first aired on ATC on Jan. 25, 2023.)
NPR
6 doctors swallowed Lego heads for science. Here's what came out
Editor's note: This episode contains frequent and mildly graphic mentions of poop. It may cause giggles in children, and certain adults. When Dr. Andy Tagg was a toddler, he swallowed a Lego piece. Actually, two, stuck together. "I thought, well, just put it in your mouth and try and get...
NPR
Examining the state of global shipping and what it might mean for you
The cost of transporting shipping containers has gone back down to 2019 levels after record highs during the pandemic. That should be great news for consumers, right? Well, not so fast. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. During much of the pandemic, the cost to fill and transport a shipping container soared. Now...
NPR
'Everybody is cheating': Why this teacher has adopted an open ChatGPT policy
Ethan Mollick has a message for the humans and the machines: can't we all just get along?. After all, we are now officially in an A.I. world and we're going to have to share it, reasons the associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton School. "This was a...
NPR
Populations around the world are declining. Migration is the solution, says economist
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with developmental economist Lant Pritchett about how migration could offset the economic consequences of global demographic changes. There's an imbalance in global birth rates. China's population is shrinking for the first time in decades, raising fears that China's economy could shrink with it. Europe's population is quickly getting older, too. Meanwhile, parts of the developing world are facing a youth bubble. So could immigration help address both of these problems? Lant Pritchett is a development economist who studies labor markets and migration. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Mental Health
Gun violence has an impact on mental health, and that's true far beyond the communities where a shooting happens. This year, the U.S. has already had more than 30 mass shootings, including the two in California over the last week. Erika Felix teaches psychology at the University of California, Santa...
NPR
What would we learn and what could we save, if we had a 3D-scan of the entire earth?
Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode For All Eternity. LIDAR technology is an innovation in archeology and ecology that has uncovered lost civilizations. But archeologist Chris Fisher realized it could help track and study the effects of climate change. About Chris Fisher. Christopher T. Fisher is an archeologist,...
NPR
How do you create an internet archive of all human knowledge?
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode For All Eternity. The internet is forever ... or is it? The average webpage is deleted or changed in just 100 days. To preserve all human knowledge — digital and analog — Brewster Kahle created the Internet Archive. About Brewster...
