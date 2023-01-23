ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wogx.com

County-by-county: Strong to severe storms possible in Florida ahead of next cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 57 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Clears mid morning. Main weather concerns: It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for our northern counties. A powerful line of storms is plowing across the Panhandle of Florida today. This line will work into the northwest counties and spread south closer to Orlando by late Wednesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
COCOA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Orlando man escapes apartment fire with baby

Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of an apartment complex in Orlando on Thursday. One resident says he had to grab his baby, who had just been released from the NICU, and run!
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

New ordinance could expand ban on shark fishing on Florida beach

The Indian Harbour Beach has made a few tweaks before passing its first read of an ordinance that would expand the ban on fishing along the beach, including shark fishing. It would also make punishing abuse against marine animals easier, like the shark being beaten in this video.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school

A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
PALM BAY, FL
wogx.com

New specialty Florida license plate: University of Georgia Dawgs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University – if presale requirements can be met.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida author tackles bullying, kindness with new children's book

Florida author Carolyn H. Izzo hopes to inspire kindness against bullying in her new children's book, "I'm a Unicorn with One Red Wing." She stopped by Good Day Orlando to talk about the story behind her book, the inspiration, and tips for parents and teachers on how to talk to kids about bullying. Her book is available at My Oviedo Store in Oviedo, and via Amazon. Visit www.ImAUnicornWithOneRedWing.com for more info.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida man set his apartment on fire as revenge against HOA

A Central Florida man is accused of intentionally setting his own apartment on fire because he was upset with the Homeowners Association (HOA), leading to an explosion with injuries and damages, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. According to the affidavit, Marc Hermann, 53, told a paramedic who was treating him that he "started the fire in an act of revenge against the Homeowners Association in charge of his property."
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Florida students sue state for rejecting AP African American studies

Florida students sue state for rejecting AP African American studies. Three Florida high school students have filed a lawsuit following the state's decision to ban a new AP course on African American studies. In a news conference on Wednesday in Tallahassee, Attorney Ben Crump was joined by several state lawmakers,...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

DeSantis backs death penalty for child rapists in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that...
FLORIDA STATE

