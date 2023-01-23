A Central Florida man is accused of intentionally setting his own apartment on fire because he was upset with the Homeowners Association (HOA), leading to an explosion with injuries and damages, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. According to the affidavit, Marc Hermann, 53, told a paramedic who was treating him that he "started the fire in an act of revenge against the Homeowners Association in charge of his property."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO