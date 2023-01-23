Read full article on original website
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Water from Disney's Defunct Splash Mountain Ride Selling for Thousands on Bidding SiteUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Florida is home of the theme parksOscarOrlando, FL
Orlando forecast: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 66 degrees. Our latest cold front has now pushed south keeping our skies today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper-60s. Winds will turn northwesterly at 5-15 mph. Skies will slowly be clearing by the evening hours. Clear skies tonight will bring chilly wake...
County-by-county: Strong to severe storms possible in Florida ahead of next cold front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 57 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 67 degrees | Rain: Clears mid morning. Main weather concerns: It's a FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY for our northern counties. A powerful line of storms is plowing across the Panhandle of Florida today. This line will work into the northwest counties and spread south closer to Orlando by late Wednesday evening.
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
Cocoa Beach Pier $3M renovation to bring new restaurants, retail stores to area
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The historic Cocoa Beach Pier will be undergoing renovations that will bring new retail and dining experiences to debut in 2023. The Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier announced an investment of over $3 million to bring a brand-new souvenir shop, upscale waterfront dining with a sushi bar, customizable grab-and-go options, and a new daiquiri bar.
Orlando man escapes apartment fire with baby
Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of an apartment complex in Orlando on Thursday. One resident says he had to grab his baby, who had just been released from the NICU, and run!
New ordinance could expand ban on shark fishing on Florida beach
The Indian Harbour Beach has made a few tweaks before passing its first read of an ordinance that would expand the ban on fishing along the beach, including shark fishing. It would also make punishing abuse against marine animals easier, like the shark being beaten in this video.
Suspect dead following standoff with Florida deputies
A debate is being fueled over the deadly use of force by law enforcement in Florida. This after a suspect was killed by Brevard County deputies during a standoff this week. Follow link for full story: https://tinyurl.com/2sae7pd8.
Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school
A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
Parents fed up with kids getting hit by cars in Central Florida neighborhood
Parents and county leaders say it's getting out of hand: kids getting hit by cars in Avalon Park. A town hall meeting will be held to discuss what can be done.
Sea Turtle Healing Center marks 200th turtle release
In Brevard County, a sea turtle named Hope is now back home swimming in the ocean. The release is a big milestone that marks the 200th release for the Sea Turtle Healing Center.
Women at Orlando Union Rescue Mission sew "Adopt Me" bandanas for homeless dogs
Women from the Orlando Union Rescue Mission are learning to sew bandanas to help shelter dogs get adopted. The women are learning to get back on their feet one stitch at a time.
New specialty Florida license plate: University of Georgia Dawgs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University – if presale requirements can be met.
Proposed bill could bar Florida drivers from driving in left lane on some roads
A House Republican this week filed a proposal that seeks to prevent motorists from driving in the left lane on roads with speed limits of at least 65 mph. Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, filed the bill (HB 421) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7.
Florida author tackles bullying, kindness with new children's book
Florida author Carolyn H. Izzo hopes to inspire kindness against bullying in her new children's book, "I'm a Unicorn with One Red Wing." She stopped by Good Day Orlando to talk about the story behind her book, the inspiration, and tips for parents and teachers on how to talk to kids about bullying. Her book is available at My Oviedo Store in Oviedo, and via Amazon. Visit www.ImAUnicornWithOneRedWing.com for more info.
Tyre Nichols beating death: Bodycam traffic stop video to be released
The city of Memphis is bracing for protests as it gets ready to release body camera footage in the beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. Five Memphis police officers are now facing murder charges.
Florida man set his apartment on fire as revenge against HOA
A Central Florida man is accused of intentionally setting his own apartment on fire because he was upset with the Homeowners Association (HOA), leading to an explosion with injuries and damages, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. According to the affidavit, Marc Hermann, 53, told a paramedic who was treating him that he "started the fire in an act of revenge against the Homeowners Association in charge of his property."
Florida students sue state for rejecting AP African American studies
Florida students sue state for rejecting AP African American studies. Three Florida high school students have filed a lawsuit following the state's decision to ban a new AP course on African American studies. In a news conference on Wednesday in Tallahassee, Attorney Ben Crump was joined by several state lawmakers,...
DeSantis backs death penalty for child rapists in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that...
