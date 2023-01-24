Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
laloyolan.com
'The best is yet to come': What LMU’s historic win over Gonzaga means for the program and for the community
LMU stands alone in the collective memory of college basketball. It’s hard to picture another team that has endured such a drastic swing. LMU is remembered for its historic golden era, a program that produced greats like Bo Kimble and Hank Gathers, and for touchstones that have included an elite eight appearance in the 1990 NCAA tournament and an ESPN documentary. Yet, for all of the respect and nostalgia that LMU’s basketball team conjures, it has equally been equated with decades of disappointment — a program that glimpsed greatness and has been searching for it again ever since. Yes, LMU is remembered as a basketball school, but it’s been a long time since fans had something solid to cheer for.
Did Gonzaga get outcoached in loss to Loyola Marymount?
Gonzaga's loss to Loyola Marymount was shocking in many ways. The Zags appeared to be more talented at every position coming into the game, but Lions' guard Cam Shelton was clearly the best player on the floor. On the latest episode of the Gonzaga Nation podcast, Dan Dickau and Adam Morrison ...
laloyolan.com
LA Blvd: An example of what campus food could be
Nestled between Kikka Sushi and The Grid at Del Rey lies a unique eatery on the LMU campus; LA Blvd is a rotating catered food stand. Each day, different cuisines are served for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5-8 p.m. to 8 p.m from Monday to Friday. These food choices come from “food trucks, trendy restaurants and hidden-gem mom and pops,” from across Los Angeles, according to Fooda, LMU Dining's catering partner for LA Blvd.
KXLY
Clouds Today and Snow Tonight
We're tracking clouds with mild temperatures today. Tonight, we're expecting rain to snow and into Friday. Mountain snows will be heavy in Idaho and Montana. We'll have 1 to 2 inches of snow for Spokane, then we'll see rain showers. Saturday will bring snow showers then arctic air and winds for Sunday. Sunday is a possible alert day due to sub-zero wind-chill. It'll be calmer and colder for Monday and Tuesday.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
laloyolan.com
Broccoli Theater renamed to 'Pepperoni Pizza Theater'
Students may think that the “University” in Loyola Marymount University means that people are there to learn, but spending any amount of time in a School of Film and Television course will quickly prove them wrong. For those who wish to major in watching movies all day, they might be disappointed to learn that they will be required to screen many of their assigned films in the Broccoli Theater.
laloyolan.com
New psychology course unites academics with service
Professor Alexandra Sturm, Ph.D, is now offering a course for LMU psychology students that provides students an opportunity to volunteer at WISH charter schools in Westchester. WISH schools, which are elementary through high school, are unique because of their integrative approach to education — students with disabilities are included in general education classrooms as opposed to being separated into special education courses. LMU students who take the course are partnered with a staff member, including speech therapists, school counselors and special education teachers, at one of the WISH schools. The course is eligible to all psychology majors with an upperclassman standing.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
KXLY
Winter returns! Friday morning snow and an arctic outbreak for the weekend - Kris
We are tracking widespread snow in the hours before the Friday morning commute. In bigger weather news, we are also tracking an arctic air mass that will seep in for a cold, windy weekend with wind chill values below zero. Plan your Friday. You'll need your winter driving skills for...
KXLY
Fairchild Airmen rescue person near Schweitzer Mountain
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- On January 3, airmen from the 36th Rescue Squadron successfully saved a person near the Schweitzer Mountain in Sandpoint, Idaho. The team rescued an injured snowmobiler who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little food and water. The Squadron, which consists of two pilots, two...
onekindesign.com
A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake
This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
KXLY
Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way
We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
KXLY
Tips for tidying your home this 'Get Organized' Month
SPOKANE, Wash. --- Want to finally get your space organized this year or maybe you have a big move ahead? You don’t have to wait for spring to start cleaning. January is “Get Organized” Month and like any goals you set at the beginning of a new year, sticking to it is easier if you start small.
FOX 28 Spokane
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
inlander.com
Chef Michael Wiley buys Scratch Spokane and Rain Lounge with plans to honor their past while planning for the future
You're as likely to get a hug as a handshake from restaurant owner-turned-chef Michael Wiley. His restaurants include Wiley's Downtown Bistro, Prohibition Gastropub and, as of December 2022, Scratch Spokane and its sister spot, Rain Lounge. All are longtime Spokane establishments with their own vibe, but a common thread is Wiley's emphasis on service and community, and his unique way of balancing pragmatism and passion.
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
Comments / 0