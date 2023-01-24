ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wsiu.org

Food banks prepare for SNAP food aid benefits to decrease

Food banks are preparing for an increased demand as benefits from the SNAP food aid program return to pre-pandemic levels. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced that monthly benefits will return to the lower levels beginning March 1, impacting more than two million people in the state. This comes after Congress passed an act in December which ended the emergency funding set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ncsha.org

Pritzker Administration Relaunches “Opening Doors” Homebuyer Assistance Program With Additional $8 Million

Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Many Illinois Child Care Providers Still Awaiting Payment from the State

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Illinois child care providers are getting by without a paycheck as they await delayed payments from the state. A technical delay at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is holding up payments to providers who care for children of low-income families that are part of the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, designed to help parents be able to go to work or school with the help of subsidized child care.
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
wjol.com

Illinois Pays Off Remaining Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Debt

Governor Pritzker is revealing that Illinois has repaid the remaining unemployment insurance Trust Fund debt. The remaining balance equaled nearly one-point-four-billion-dollars. Officials say the payment was made possible after an historic agreement was reached between the state, and representatives from business, labor, and bipartisan members of the General Assembly. Pritzker says this achievement will save Illinois businesses hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade and will save taxpayers 20-million-dollars in interest costs.
blockclubchicago.org

Got City Debt? New Programs Offer Chicagoans Relief, A Way To Pay It Off

CHICAGO — Chicagoans who’ve racked up debt from a variety of city offenses could find relief though new programs. The city has launched a pilot program to provide some relief to people who face debt from administrative hearing violations, which can cover anything from littering to playing the radio too loudly. The debts “disproportionately impact low-income communities,” according to a city news release.
thecentersquare.com

Illinois homeowners encouraged to test for radon exposure

(The Center Square) – January is Radon Action Month in Illinois. Every year, hundreds of lung cancer cases could be prevented if people test their homes to find out the level of radon inside. If the radon levels are high, they can be brought down by installing a remediation system.
WCIA

Illinois tax season begins today with improved filing system

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2023 Illinois tax filing season begins today, and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns with an improved system. MyTax Illinois has been improved this year to make filing taxes much easier. The electronic management system enables taxpayers to report income and claim […]
classichits106.com

Illinois to educate SNAP households to prepare for USDA’s benefit reduction

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. Participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from $95 to $25 per person per month. The reduction is a result of a federal policy change, not because of changes in individual SNAP cases. These federal changes will impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments. SNAP emergency allotments have been issued since the beginning of the pandemic to address food insecurity challenges.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois residents begin receiving money from Snapchat lawsuit settlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents in Illinois have begun receiving payments as a result of a settlement with Snapchat over its use of biometric data. According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the […]
