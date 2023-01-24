Read full article on original website
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
How Much of Your Living Costs Will Social Security Cover in These 10 Illinois Cities
Social Security was never intended to cover a retired person's entire budget. Rather, it was designed as a supplementary source of income to complement a retiree's own personal savings. However, many...
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Folks across the stateline are seeing a big hike in their utility bills, as both Nicor and ComEd have admitted that their bills are up. However, […]
Food banks prepare for SNAP food aid benefits to decrease
Food banks are preparing for an increased demand as benefits from the SNAP food aid program return to pre-pandemic levels. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced that monthly benefits will return to the lower levels beginning March 1, impacting more than two million people in the state. This comes after Congress passed an act in December which ended the emergency funding set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
Have you received some money through this program?. In Chicago, hundreds to thousands of people are homeless and at risk of losing their houses due to a lack of money. It feels bad when you know you can no longer provide housing facilities to your family. Am I right?
Pritzker Administration Relaunches “Opening Doors” Homebuyer Assistance Program With Additional $8 Million
Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Many Illinois Child Care Providers Still Awaiting Payment from the State
Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Illinois child care providers are getting by without a paycheck as they await delayed payments from the state. A technical delay at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is holding up payments to providers who care for children of low-income families that are part of the state’s Child Care Assistance Program, designed to help parents be able to go to work or school with the help of subsidized child care.
Illinois pays off final part of pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As of Monday afternoon, Illinois has no more COVID-related debts with the federal government. In November, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a bill that would eliminate the rest of the pandemic unemployment debt by using the state’s surplus in revenue to pay it off. The bill was supported by Democrats, Republicans, as […]
The second richest person in Illinois
Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
Illinois Pays Off Remaining Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Debt
Governor Pritzker is revealing that Illinois has repaid the remaining unemployment insurance Trust Fund debt. The remaining balance equaled nearly one-point-four-billion-dollars. Officials say the payment was made possible after an historic agreement was reached between the state, and representatives from business, labor, and bipartisan members of the General Assembly. Pritzker says this achievement will save Illinois businesses hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade and will save taxpayers 20-million-dollars in interest costs.
Pritzker signs 'omnibus' health care bill — here's what's in it
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years...
Illinois Food Stamps Schedule: When Payments Hit Link Cards in February 2023
SNAP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture anti-hunger program that boosts the food budget of low-income households. The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, and participants can expect their benefit payments to be deposited monthly on the Illinois Link Card, the state’s version of the EBT card.
Got City Debt? New Programs Offer Chicagoans Relief, A Way To Pay It Off
CHICAGO — Chicagoans who’ve racked up debt from a variety of city offenses could find relief though new programs. The city has launched a pilot program to provide some relief to people who face debt from administrative hearing violations, which can cover anything from littering to playing the radio too loudly. The debts “disproportionately impact low-income communities,” according to a city news release.
Illinois homeowners encouraged to test for radon exposure
(The Center Square) – January is Radon Action Month in Illinois. Every year, hundreds of lung cancer cases could be prevented if people test their homes to find out the level of radon inside. If the radon levels are high, they can be brought down by installing a remediation system.
Illinois tax season begins today with improved filing system
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2023 Illinois tax filing season begins today, and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns with an improved system. MyTax Illinois has been improved this year to make filing taxes much easier. The electronic management system enables taxpayers to report income and claim […]
Illinois to educate SNAP households to prepare for USDA’s benefit reduction
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. Participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from $95 to $25 per person per month. The reduction is a result of a federal policy change, not because of changes in individual SNAP cases. These federal changes will impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments. SNAP emergency allotments have been issued since the beginning of the pandemic to address food insecurity challenges.
Illinois Residents Are Less Than Impressed By Payments Received From Snapchat Lawsuit
If you are a Snapchat user living in Illinois who filed a claim in the recent lawsuit against the company for violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, check your bank account because payments are now being sent out. Why Does Snapchat Owe Some Illinois Residents Money?. In case you didn't...
Illinois residents begin receiving money from Snapchat lawsuit settlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some residents in Illinois have begun receiving payments as a result of a settlement with Snapchat over its use of biometric data. According to NBC Chicago, residents have reported receiving payments by direct deposit, for a total of $16.35. The Snapchat lawsuit is similar to previous class-action suits against Facebook and Google, alleging the […]
Electric bike incentive program launched in Illinois
Some groups are hoping to roll out a statewide incentive program to make access to electric bikes easier than ever. Ride Illinois and the Active Transportation Alliance are among the organizations supporting that campaign.
