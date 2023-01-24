CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. Participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from $95 to $25 per person per month. The reduction is a result of a federal policy change, not because of changes in individual SNAP cases. These federal changes will impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments. SNAP emergency allotments have been issued since the beginning of the pandemic to address food insecurity challenges.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO