ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
Zacks.com

McCormick (MKC) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

MKC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15.12%. A...
Zacks.com

Tractor Supply (TSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

TSCO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.85%. A...
Zacks.com

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

CTBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.44%. A...
Zacks.com

Webster Financial (WBS) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

WBS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.61%. A...
Zacks.com

Eagle Materials (EXP) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates

EXP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $2.53 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of gypsum wallboard...
Zacks.com

PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
FLORIDA STATE
Zacks.com

CACI International (CACI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

OFG Bancorp (OFG) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

OFG Bancorp (. OFG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Zacks.com

What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?

PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
NASDAQ

Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Tesla (TSLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.17%. A quarter ago,...
Zacks.com

D.R. Horton's (DHI) Q1 Earnings Top, Margin Fall, Shares Drop

DHI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company grew 0.87% in the pre-market trading session on Jan 24. Yet, on a year-over-year basis, the metrics declined due to prevailing softness in...
Zacks.com

Crown Castle (CCI) Q4 FFO & Revenues Beat on Solid Demand

CCI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.85, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. The net revenues of $1.76 billion, too, exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $1.75 billion. Reported AFFO...
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

LCUT - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report might help the...
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

ICE - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com

Northrop Grumman's (NOC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y

NOC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $7.50 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.60 by 13.6%. The bottom line also improved 25% from the year-ago quarter’s reported earnings of $6 per share. The company announced GAAP earnings of $13.46 per share, compared...
Zacks.com

Xerox (XRX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

XRX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.8% and increased more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4% and increased 9.2% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues increased 13.9% on a constant-currency basis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy