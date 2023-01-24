Read full article on original website
KQED
Days After Mass Shooting, Half Moon Bay Honors Victims With Candlelight Vigil
With the light of hundreds of candles and the sound of music, Half Moon Bay residents gathered Friday evening in Mac Dutra Park to honor the seven farmworkers who were killed in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms, Concord Farms and California Terra Garden. This was the biggest public gathering...
KQED
'Stop F-ing Killing Us': Anti Police-Terror Project Held Vigil and Rally for Tyre Nichols in Oakland
As the nation — and the world — reels following the public release of the Memphis Police Department’s shockingly brutal body camera footage showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died from his injuries, rallies and vigils have been held across the country. Politicians, law enforcement officials, police unions and protesters are condemning not just the Memphis police officers who were involved, but also drawing attention to what many consider to be systemic violence in law enforcement across the United States.
KQED
Mark Morodomi: Peanut Duck
When a popular Chinese restaurant in Oakland closed recently, Mark Morodomi is left with warm memories of family and a dish rarely served anymore. When I heard that the Golden Peacock restaurant in Oakland had permanently closed in December, I knew this was also the end of my Peanut Duck.
KQED
Authorities Investigating Conditions At Half Moon Bay Farms
Questions Raised About Work, Living Conditions At Half Moon Bay Farms. Authorities confirm they’re investigating possible wage theft and health and safety violations at the two farms in Half Moon Bay where seven farm workers were killed this week in a mass shooting. Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED. Half...
KQED
In Defiance of Fear and Tragedy, Oakland's Chinatown Celebrates Its First Lunar New Year Parade in Decades
Bay Area residents gathered in Oakland’s Chinatown today for the city's first Lunar New Year Parade in decades. January 22 marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit (and the Vietnamese Year of the Cat). Hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council, the parade comes at a time when community members are hoping to augur a fresh and positive start after the COVID pandemic, a rise in anti-Asian hate since the start of the pandemic, and two recent mass shootings in January that claimed the lives of 18 people in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park.
KQED
Danny Lubin-Laden: 'Ollie'
The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED Weekend News Team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. Berkeley trombonist and composer Danny Lubin-Laden says he first picked...
