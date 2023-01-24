ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KQED

'Stop F-ing Killing Us': Anti Police-Terror Project Held Vigil and Rally for Tyre Nichols in Oakland

As the nation — and the world — reels following the public release of the Memphis Police Department’s shockingly brutal body camera footage showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died from his injuries, rallies and vigils have been held across the country. Politicians, law enforcement officials, police unions and protesters are condemning not just the Memphis police officers who were involved, but also drawing attention to what many consider to be systemic violence in law enforcement across the United States.
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Mark Morodomi: Peanut Duck

When a popular Chinese restaurant in Oakland closed recently, Mark Morodomi is left with warm memories of family and a dish rarely served anymore. When I heard that the Golden Peacock restaurant in Oakland had permanently closed in December, I knew this was also the end of my Peanut Duck.
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Authorities Investigating Conditions At Half Moon Bay Farms

Questions Raised About Work, Living Conditions At Half Moon Bay Farms. Authorities confirm they’re investigating possible wage theft and health and safety violations at the two farms in Half Moon Bay where seven farm workers were killed this week in a mass shooting. Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED. Half...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KQED

In Defiance of Fear and Tragedy, Oakland's Chinatown Celebrates Its First Lunar New Year Parade in Decades

Bay Area residents gathered in Oakland’s Chinatown today for the city's first Lunar New Year Parade in decades. January 22 marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit (and the Vietnamese Year of the Cat). Hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council, the parade comes at a time when community members are hoping to augur a fresh and positive start after the COVID pandemic, a rise in anti-Asian hate since the start of the pandemic, and two recent mass shootings in January that claimed the lives of 18 people in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park.
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Danny Lubin-Laden: 'Ollie'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED Weekend News Team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. Berkeley trombonist and composer Danny Lubin-Laden says he first picked...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy