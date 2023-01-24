Read full article on original website
Crapo, Risch introduce legislation to grant Idaho third district judge
U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch introduced legislation that, if passed, would add a third judge to the District of Idaho, according to a recent news release. Idaho is one of only three states (North Dakota and Vermont are the others) with only two authorized judgeships. The Central District of California and the Southern District of New York each have 28 authorized judgeships.
Senate education committee meeting ends abruptly Wednesday. What happened?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We're learning more about the abrupt end to the state senate’s education committee Wednesday, after a twist in committee decorum. It appears Sen. Brian Lenney (R-Nampa) may have tricked the education committee chairman into agreeing to add a draft bill that wasn’t supposed to be heard yet on to Thursday's agenda.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence
Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Marco Rubio Brings Back ‘Pro-Family, Pro-Life’ Bills”
This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., reintroduced seven pieces of what he termed “pro-family, pro-life legislation.”. “Families are the most fundamental and important institution in America, and they are central to the fight for life. We can and must do more to support American families. In the 118th Congress, I will continue to advocate for policies that provide parents with real support,” said Rubio.
Sources of Strength goes before Blackfoot school board
Representatives of Sources of Strength presented to the Blackfoot School Board about the organization expanding its services to elementary schools in the region and to make sure the trustees are familiar with that new development. Not only that, but they also wanted to tell the board about a pending grant...
