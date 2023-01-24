Former Steeler Rashard Mendenhall blasts Ben Roethlisberger over leadership

It’s no secret that former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall doesn’t have much loyalty to his former team and the players. Whereas most former Steelers stay deeply involved with the city and the franchise after retirement, Mendenhall has always been a bit guarded about his career and now has decided to take a big shot at a Steelers legend.

Mendenhall took to Twitter to go after former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger questioning Roethlisberger’s leadership and what he says is Big Ben not taking responsibility for the fall of the franchise. He then accused Roethlisberger of hiding in the shadows, whatever that means.

Last season the Steelers won nine games. Seven of those wins came on scoring drives led by Roethlisberger. If the implication is that Roethlisberger stays too long, that doesn’t hold water. Pittsburgh made no plans to replace Big Ben until he officially announced his retirement. If you have a bone to pick, it’s with the front office, not Roethlisberger.

Let us know in the comments what side of this argument you fall on.