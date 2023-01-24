DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Teams of social workers and volunteers took to the street early Thursday to get a headcount of the unsheltered population of Montgomery County. Kathleen Shanahan, program coordinator for Montgomery County Homeless Solutions, said the point-in-time count is held at the end of January every year. The count is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) but they also use the survey to find people recently homeless who might need help.

