Dayton, OH

dayton247now.com

Large Dayton employer to sell downtown building, cites remote work trends

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- One of the Dayton region's largest employers plans to sell its downtown office building. The health care organization will remain a tenant but says a major shift to remote work has resulted in the decision to sell the building. Premier Health will maintain a...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County conducts 'point-in-time' homeless survey Thursday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Teams of social workers and volunteers took to the street early Thursday to get a headcount of the unsheltered population of Montgomery County. Kathleen Shanahan, program coordinator for Montgomery County Homeless Solutions, said the point-in-time count is held at the end of January every year. The count is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) but they also use the survey to find people recently homeless who might need help.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton announces newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following approval by the City Commission, the City of Dayton announces the newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds. On January 25, 2023, investments of $250,000 for New Beginnings for You and $147,000 for Expressions of Life were approved. The Dayton Recovery Plan, made possible by...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Gem City Market halves costs for EBT/SNAP users

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Gem City Market has brought back the "We Gotchu" program for EBT/SNAP users. The program allows for the market to match EBT/SNAP eligible purchases at 50%. This means that families can purchase what they need from the market for only half the cost when using...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Experts say egg prices are not a reflection of producer profit

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you may have noticed a jump in egg prices. Local economists said consumers are paying at least 30% more for a dozen eggs than they were a year ago. However, it is not necessarily because producers are looking to make more.
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield appoints new Strategic Engagement Manager

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - The City of Springfield has appointed Karen Graves as the new Strategic Engagement Manager to oversee marketing and communications, and the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, along with other administrative duties. Graves joined the City Manager’s Office on January 3. She has over 25 years...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presents the 2023 No. 1 dog license

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On January 26, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented the 2023 No. 1 dog license to Teresa Huber's 2-year-old Boxer Sophie, earning Sophie the title of the county's No. 1 dog. Keith was joined at the Montgomery County Administration Building by County Commissioners Debbie Lieberman,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership announces retirement

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP), has announced that she will step down in July of this year. Gudorf has been the DDP's president since April 2007 and has been with the organization for 30 years, previously serving as vice president of marketing and communications.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Report: Dayton home sales tumbled in 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Miami Valley housing market stumbled in December adding on to a rough overall year. Total sales of homes and condos last month tallied 1,100, down 25% compared to the same period the previous year, according to Dayton Realtors. On the bright side, the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Residential sales agency expands to downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Another company is coming to downtown Dayton. The move will allow the Columbus company to further establish itself in the Gem City. Dublin-based developer Crawford Hoying will bring an affiliate real estate agency office into the area. The office will be headed by a long time resident and industry expert.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

UPDATE: Residents displaced after fire at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in Beavercreek

UPDATE: Beavercreek Police and Fire crews were called to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 3845 Germany Lane on Thursday evening, on reports of a fire inside the hotel. Nathan Hiester, Division Chief with Beavercreek Township Fire Department, says that police crews arrived on scene first, and confirmed that there was a fire inside of one of the rooms.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton247now.com

IRS gives tips on how to avoid scams during tax season

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tax filing season started just 3 days ago, so many people will begin using different platforms to file and receive a return. However, you should be aware of the scams that land you on the IRS’ radar. A representative for the IRS told Dayton 24/7...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Miamisburg Kroger Marketplace to host grand opening celebration Friday

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kroger will celebrate the grand opening of its Miamisburg store at 255 North Heincke Road on Friday. The marketplace store is a $27 million investment that includes a new Starbucks, bistro seating area, sushi bar, household, kitchen, and apparel, as well as expanded floral, produce, bakery, meat departments and expanded pickup, pharmacy, and The Little Clinic services.
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton247now.com

Wright State University online graduate programs ranked among best nationally

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to U.S. News & World Report, Wright State University's online graduate programs in engineering, business, and nursing are among the best in the country for 2023. Instructor engagement with students, student excellence, student services and technology, expert opinion, and faculty credentials and training are used...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton247now.com

LATEST: Weather causes delays throughout Miami Valley

7:45 AM UPDATE: A semi crash has closed lanes on southbound I-75 at the I-70 interchange. Please use extreme caution while driving this morning. ------------------------- 7 AM UPDATE: The latest updates from agencies around the Miami Valley:. Montgomery, Clark, Greene, Preble, Darke and Champaign counties are under Level 1 Snow...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Rescue crews respond to incident at Dayton business

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments, and a Hazmat crew responded to an incident at a Dayton business Wednesday afternoon. According to a social media post by Dayton Fire and Police, crews responded to the 1100 block of West Stewart Street for multiple victims trapped in a below-grade space.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Nominations open for Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- If you know a Dayton Police officer who deserves some recognition, nominations are being accepted for the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award. According to the Dayton Police Department, the award recognizes an officer who demonstrates extraordinary commitment and service to the community. Officer Steve Whalen was...
DAYTON, OH

