Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
No Public Updates on Murdered BusinessmanSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Large Dayton employer to sell downtown building, cites remote work trends
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- One of the Dayton region's largest employers plans to sell its downtown office building. The health care organization will remain a tenant but says a major shift to remote work has resulted in the decision to sell the building. Premier Health will maintain a...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County conducts 'point-in-time' homeless survey Thursday morning
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Teams of social workers and volunteers took to the street early Thursday to get a headcount of the unsheltered population of Montgomery County. Kathleen Shanahan, program coordinator for Montgomery County Homeless Solutions, said the point-in-time count is held at the end of January every year. The count is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) but they also use the survey to find people recently homeless who might need help.
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton announces newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following approval by the City Commission, the City of Dayton announces the newest investments of Dayton Recovery Plan funds. On January 25, 2023, investments of $250,000 for New Beginnings for You and $147,000 for Expressions of Life were approved. The Dayton Recovery Plan, made possible by...
dayton247now.com
KeyBank to offer free tax preparation services to help eligible families and individuals
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -– KeyBank will be partnering with the Dayton EITC Coalition for its annual Super Refund Saturday event. Each year, thousands of qualifying Americans do not claim the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on their federal income tax returns, meaning billions of dollars in much-needed refunds goes unclaimed.
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market halves costs for EBT/SNAP users
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Gem City Market has brought back the "We Gotchu" program for EBT/SNAP users. The program allows for the market to match EBT/SNAP eligible purchases at 50%. This means that families can purchase what they need from the market for only half the cost when using...
dayton247now.com
Experts say egg prices are not a reflection of producer profit
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- If you’ve been to the grocery store recently, you may have noticed a jump in egg prices. Local economists said consumers are paying at least 30% more for a dozen eggs than they were a year ago. However, it is not necessarily because producers are looking to make more.
dayton247now.com
DBJ: New, mixed-use project coming to Dayton, housing market tumbles
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Nathan Edwards about a new, mixed-use project coming to Dayton. Plus, we take a look into Dayton's housing market.
dayton247now.com
Springfield appoints new Strategic Engagement Manager
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - The City of Springfield has appointed Karen Graves as the new Strategic Engagement Manager to oversee marketing and communications, and the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, along with other administrative duties. Graves joined the City Manager’s Office on January 3. She has over 25 years...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presents the 2023 No. 1 dog license
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On January 26, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented the 2023 No. 1 dog license to Teresa Huber's 2-year-old Boxer Sophie, earning Sophie the title of the county's No. 1 dog. Keith was joined at the Montgomery County Administration Building by County Commissioners Debbie Lieberman,...
dayton247now.com
President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership announces retirement
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP), has announced that she will step down in July of this year. Gudorf has been the DDP's president since April 2007 and has been with the organization for 30 years, previously serving as vice president of marketing and communications.
dayton247now.com
Report: Dayton home sales tumbled in 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Miami Valley housing market stumbled in December adding on to a rough overall year. Total sales of homes and condos last month tallied 1,100, down 25% compared to the same period the previous year, according to Dayton Realtors. On the bright side, the...
dayton247now.com
Residential sales agency expands to downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- Another company is coming to downtown Dayton. The move will allow the Columbus company to further establish itself in the Gem City. Dublin-based developer Crawford Hoying will bring an affiliate real estate agency office into the area. The office will be headed by a long time resident and industry expert.
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: Residents displaced after fire at Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in Beavercreek
UPDATE: Beavercreek Police and Fire crews were called to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 3845 Germany Lane on Thursday evening, on reports of a fire inside the hotel. Nathan Hiester, Division Chief with Beavercreek Township Fire Department, says that police crews arrived on scene first, and confirmed that there was a fire inside of one of the rooms.
dayton247now.com
'We don't have a dollar to our name' Dayton couple falls victim to rental scam
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)--Across the Dayton viewing area, people are falling victim to rental scams found on Facebook. Some of these people had the opportunity to see the home or apartment, were given a lease to look over and even set up a move in date and time. A day later, they are told they need to leave.
dayton247now.com
IRS gives tips on how to avoid scams during tax season
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tax filing season started just 3 days ago, so many people will begin using different platforms to file and receive a return. However, you should be aware of the scams that land you on the IRS’ radar. A representative for the IRS told Dayton 24/7...
dayton247now.com
Miamisburg Kroger Marketplace to host grand opening celebration Friday
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kroger will celebrate the grand opening of its Miamisburg store at 255 North Heincke Road on Friday. The marketplace store is a $27 million investment that includes a new Starbucks, bistro seating area, sushi bar, household, kitchen, and apparel, as well as expanded floral, produce, bakery, meat departments and expanded pickup, pharmacy, and The Little Clinic services.
dayton247now.com
Wright State University online graduate programs ranked among best nationally
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to U.S. News & World Report, Wright State University's online graduate programs in engineering, business, and nursing are among the best in the country for 2023. Instructor engagement with students, student excellence, student services and technology, expert opinion, and faculty credentials and training are used...
dayton247now.com
LATEST: Weather causes delays throughout Miami Valley
7:45 AM UPDATE: A semi crash has closed lanes on southbound I-75 at the I-70 interchange. Please use extreme caution while driving this morning. ------------------------- 7 AM UPDATE: The latest updates from agencies around the Miami Valley:. Montgomery, Clark, Greene, Preble, Darke and Champaign counties are under Level 1 Snow...
dayton247now.com
Rescue crews respond to incident at Dayton business
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Several fire departments, and a Hazmat crew responded to an incident at a Dayton business Wednesday afternoon. According to a social media post by Dayton Fire and Police, crews responded to the 1100 block of West Stewart Street for multiple victims trapped in a below-grade space.
dayton247now.com
Nominations open for Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- If you know a Dayton Police officer who deserves some recognition, nominations are being accepted for the Steve Whalen Memorial Policing Award. According to the Dayton Police Department, the award recognizes an officer who demonstrates extraordinary commitment and service to the community. Officer Steve Whalen was...
Comments / 0