Men’s Basketball: Cervantes: Boo Buie propels Northwestern to three-point victory against Wisconsin

City Council voted 8-1 to refer a ban on cashless businesses back to the Economic Development Committee and the Equity and Empowerment Commission on Monday. The proposed ordinance would make it illegal for Evanston businesses to deny cash payments. Residents would be able to report violations to the city’s call center. Business owners would be liable for a penalty of up to $1,000 for the first violation and up to $1,500 for additional violations.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO