Men’s Basketball: Cervantes: Boo Buie propels Northwestern to three-point victory against Wisconsin

Daily Northwestern
Men’s basketball: Ty Berry steals the show with a career night, propelling Northwestern toward an easy victory over Nebraska
While he entered the game questionable with an ankle injury, junior guard Ty Berry’s impact on the offensive side was anything but in Northwestern’s (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) 78-63 victory over Nebraska (10-11, 3-7 Big Ten). The Kansas native was simply on another planet Wednesday in Lincoln, racking up a career-high 26 points, on 10-for-17 shooting from the field, and 6-for-12 from deep.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Cats outlast Wisconsin in back-and-forth contest, winning 66-63
When it comes to boxing, everyone loves a clean knockout punch — one that leaves fans and commentators in awe, ending the battle earlier than many expected. But what’s even better than an untimely silencing blow? A back-and-forth contest that leaves everyone on the edge of their seat until the final horn.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Youngsters shine as Northwestern snaps eight game losing streak
The Wildcats knew they were in for a lighter matchup compared to their typical conference opponents when paired with Chicago State for Wednesday’s game. Originally scheduled for Dec. 22 but postponed due to inclement weather, Northwestern was due for a win, especially after suffering an eight-game losing streak and facing four top-25 opponents in its previous five games.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern snaps losing streak with 87-64 victory over Chicago State
Northwestern stared down the gauntlet of five ranked conference matchups since its return from winter break, when Coach Joe McKeown’s squad saw eight consecutive conference losses. However, a rescheduled non-conference bout against Chicago State offered respite from a grueling Big Ten schedule. The Wildcats (7-13, 0-9 Big Ten) overcame...
Daily Northwestern
Sports Quiz: How well have you followed NU sports this winter?
#1. Men’s Basketball: What was the final score in the men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Wednesday?. #2. Women’s Basketball: Who won the Illinois-Northwestern game on Jan. 5?. #3. Fencing: Which of the following schools did the Cats lose to at the Philadelphia Invitational?. #4. Cross Country:...
Daily Northwestern
Everything Evanston: City Council Rapid Recap talks ARPA funding and cashless business ban
Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. This week, Everything Evanston’s Rapid Recap of City Council includes discussions of ARPA funding and a new ordinance banning cashless businesses. We also dive into a story on the new environmental justice investigation initiative in Evanston. [music]. MIKA ELLISON: From The...
Daily Northwestern
News Quiz: Women’s volleyball, law school rankings and Association for Computing Machinery Fellowship
#1. Which Northwestern professor did the Association for Computing Machinery name an ACM Fellow?. #2. The Pritzker School of Law has opted out from U.S. News rankings. Which of the following law schools has not recently done the same?. #3. NU Women’s Volleyball recruited Julia Sangiacomo, a transfer student, as...
Daily Northwestern
Bookends & Beginnings bids farewell to longtime Bookman’s Alley location
Dozens of community members gathered Wednesday to say goodbye to Bookends & Beginnings’ beloved Bookman’s Alley location. The bookstore will begin relocating to 1620 Orrington Ave. on Saturday, just months after its new landlord more than doubled rent for its longtime home off Sherman Avenue. “A bookstore is...
Daily Northwestern
Asbestos found in Chute Middle School gymnasium
A burst pipe led to the discovery of asbestos in Chute Middle School’s gym, resulting in its temporary closure, according to Joseph Sierra, director of operations at Evanston/Skokie School District 65. Water from a burst pipe in a store room spread to the gym, causing the wooden floor to...
Daily Northwestern
The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch during Week 4
Tickets: $10-35 The Dolphin Show, America’s largest student-run musical, presents its 80th annual production, “Matilda the Musical.” Based on the book by Roald Dahl, the musical follows young student Matilda and her classmates as they rebel against their principal Ms. Trunchbull. Mee-owgic Mike’s Last Dance. McCormick...
Daily Northwestern
District 65 offers LGBTQ+ support groups for families and staff
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 partnered with Chicago Therapy Collective to offer support groups for LGBTQ+ community members, as a part of the district’s initiative to make schools more welcoming. CTC is an organization that works toward improving LGBTQ+ health through education, therapy, advocacy and art. The initiative began after...
Daily Northwestern
City Council delays decision to ban cashless businesses
City Council voted 8-1 to refer a ban on cashless businesses back to the Economic Development Committee and the Equity and Empowerment Commission on Monday. The proposed ordinance would make it illegal for Evanston businesses to deny cash payments. Residents would be able to report violations to the city’s call center. Business owners would be liable for a penalty of up to $1,000 for the first violation and up to $1,500 for additional violations.
Daily Northwestern
Podculture: Featuring the few ”Fearless” Swifties whose “Wildest Dreams” came true
Podcast (pod-culture): Play in new window | Download. Long story short, it was a bad time for Northwestern students who spent six hours or more waiting in the Ticketmaster queue to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour. ISABELLE BUTERA: Imagine you set your alarm for 9:30 in...
Daily Northwestern
District 202’s new sustainability coordinator and E-Town Sunrise students work toward more sustainable future
Last April, students at Evanston Township High School walked out of class to demand their school hire a full-time sustainability coordinator. Four months later, the school announced John Crawford as the new director of operations and sustainability coordinator. Before he started as the sustainability coordinator, Crawford worked at the district...
Daily Northwestern
Barbereux School goes on soft lockdown after false alarm
A false alarm near Barbereux School Thursday morning led to a soft lockdown at the private school and increased police presence in the area, according to an Evanston Police Department press release. On Wednesday, EPD responded to an incident of aggravated assault in the 2500 block of Crawford Avenue. A...
Daily Northwestern
News Literacy Project panelists discuss misinformation epidemic, building trust in media
If journalism is the “first rough draft of history,” how do journalists earn and maintain the trust of an often skeptical audience?. At a panel moderated by CNN Correspondent Omar Jimenez, Chicago-based journalists Jen Sabella, Jennifer Kho and Alejandra Cancino aimed to answer questions like this on trust as part of the fourth annual National News Literacy Week.
Daily Northwestern
Fire on Emerson Street displaces six residents
A fire on the second floor of a two-story multi-residential building at 2002 Emerson St. displaced six residents Tuesday. The Evanston Fire Department responded at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire and called in neighboring fire departments for assistance. The fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes, and EFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.
